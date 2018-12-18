Digital Trends
Deals

MasterClass holiday deal gets you two All-Access Passes for the price of one

Andrea Kornstein
By

Have you been tormented since Black Friday? Tossing and turning at night, haunted by sales you neglected to capitalize on? Well, say goodbye to the pain of missed opportunity. MasterClass is offering you a shot at redemption!

That’s right – the company is briefly bringing back its “buy one, gift one” promotion. Starting today through midnight on 12/27, you can purchase an All-Access Pass for $180 and gift a second pass to a friend or loved one at no additional cost. This means that both recipients will have access to MasterClass’ entire library. It’s almost too good to be true. Almost.

As a refresher, MasterClass is a company that offers online classes in the following categories: Film and TV; Music and Entertainment; Writing; Culinary Arts; Sports and Games; Design, Photography and Fashion; and Politics and Society. Courses are taught by visionaries in their respective fields (think Steve Martin and Margaret Atwood). And every class contains roughly 24 lessons that have been broken down into approximately 12-minute segments.

Sign Up For MasterClass BOGO Now

Rest assured, MasterClass’ course selection is sure to complement the variety of people in your life. Here are some of the great course choices available:

Helen Mirren Teaches Acting

masterclass buy one get deal helen mirren

Study with one of Hollywood’s most evocative leading ladies – Helen Mirren. Throughout this course, Mirren provides invaluable insight on everything from breaking down scripts and finding your character to specific techniques for acting on a film set. Select students will even be afforded the opportunity to have Mirren critique their work.

Other Film & TV courses available from:

Thomas Keller Teaches Cooking Techniques

masterclass buy one get deal thomas keller slicing the chicken 1500

Know someone dreaming of running a Michelin-rated restaurant? Well he or she can learn from the best. Thomas Keller, the chef behind the hugely successful French Laundry, reveals the secrets to sourcing ingredients, boiling eggs, and preparing the perfect Hollandaise. There’s even a class cookbook available for download.

Other Culinary Arts courses available from:

Steph Curry Teaches Shooting, Ball-Handling, And Scoring

masterclass buy one get deal steph curry

Want to be a baller? Get one step closer to ruling the court with this class from Steph Curry. One of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen, Curry will help you hone your mechanics. Get tips on beating your defender, shooting off the dribble, and scoring at the rim.

Other Sports & Games courses available from:

Jane Goodall Teaches Conservation

masterclass buy one get deal jane goodall

In this utterly inspiring course, acclaimed scientist Jane Goodall discusses her initial aspirations as well as her breakthroughs with chimpanzees. She also addresses the human impact on the environment and the mounting threats we’re facing. Fortunately, Dr. Goodall ends on a hopeful note and offers strategies on how to advocate for change.

Other Politics & Society courses available from:

We assume your interest is now piqued, yes? So stop panicking about last-minute shopping and start the process of purchasing a MasterClass All-Access Pass! With the simple click of button (OK, a few buttons), you could be done. There’s no need to ship or even gift wrap. Though we do recommend printing out an email confirmation. You want something to show after all!

Sign Up For MasterClass BOGO Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $800 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018
Apple iPad 2018
Deals

Amazon slashes price of 2018 iPad to under $250 in time for Christmas

Whether you love Apple or prefer Android, this 2018 iPad 32GB tablet deal is rather tempting. If you're still on the hunt for gifts, then this deep discount from Amazon makes now an excellent time to pick one up.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
holiday subscription box deals for last minute gifts boxes card celebration 688016
Deals

Gifts that keep on giving: Last-minute holiday deals on subscription boxes

Subscription boxes truly are the gifts that keep on giving, and they make fantastic last-minute presents. With so many options available, you’re destined to find something to please even the Grinchiest giftee on your list.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
mqa universal music group deal hi res audio man and woman listening to
Home Theater

5 sonic stocking stuffers to improve your loved ones’ listening life

Looking for some simple and affordable gifts to get the music nerd in your family? Here are five great gift ideas that will improve their listening life -- and won't cost you an arm and a leg to give them.
Posted By Parker Hall
Fortnite Monopoly
Gaming

Where we droppin’ (presents)? Perfect ‘Fortnite’ gifts for the fans in your life

Chances are someone on your holiday shopping list is a fan of Fortnite. As the most popular game on the planet, there are plenty of Fortnite-themed gift options available for purchase in stores and online. Here are the best ones we found.
Posted By Steven Petite
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for December 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best iPhone deals for December 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System
Deals

Get electronics gifts for high-tech homes for under $100 with these deals

The holiday season is in full swing with Christmas just around the corner. New deals on interesting, fun, and practical electronic gifts under $100 from major online retailers can convert last-minute shoppers to savvy bargain hunters.
Posted By Bruce Brown
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for December 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
marijuana tech for home anova sous vide precision cooker wi fi lifestyle 1500x1000
Smart Home

Find good gift ideas with these small kitchen appliance deals on Amazon

Small kitchen appliances are favorite holiday gifts to give and to receive and that doesn't only mean an Instant Pot. We found excellent deals on Amazon for blenders and espresso makers plus a highly rated sous vide machine.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon boxes on doorstep
Deals

Today’s best Amazon deals: Instant Pot, Dyson, and Ring

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but for retail giants like Amazon, the savings are only getting started. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find you the very best deals going on right now.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best iphone cases presidio line speck street 6 266
Mobile

Score a Christmas deal with Speck’s half-off sale on its entire range of cases

The holidays might be nearing, but bargains don't take time off. To celebrate the last day for U.S. ground shipping, Speck will be offering a sitewide 50-percent-off deal for one day only on Monday December 17.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $800 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $800.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon deals fire tablet tv remote products
Deals

Amazon Fire Deals: Tablets, TVs, and TV controllers in stock and ready to ship

Last-minute shoppers, and anyone seeking good deals on Amazon Fire products, are in luck. There's still time to order Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, and Fire media players, Fire CVRs, and Alexa-voice-compatible Fire remotes for Christmas delivery.
Posted By Bruce Brown
stocking stuffers
Deals

Tech the halls with the best stocking stuffers from under $25 to $100

If stuffed stockings is a tradition in your home it also means scrambling to find one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Check out this list of our favorites.
Posted By Jenifer Calle