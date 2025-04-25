Get 40% off MasterClass: Sale ends soon!

If you’ve been thinking about enrolling in online classes but the fees are too expensive, you may want to check out the Spring Forward Sale at MasterClass. If you sign up to the platform today, you’ll enjoy 40% off for your first year, which will slash the price of the Standard plan from $10 per month or $120 for the year to just $6 per month or $72 for the year. The discount lasts only until April 27 though, so if you’re interested, we highly recommend taking advantage of this offer right now.

Why you should sign up for a MasterClass membership

MasterClass is an online learning platform that offers classes across a wide range of fields, and they’re taught by some of the biggest names in their respective industries. The best MasterClass courses include lessons from Gordon Ramsay, Martha Stewart, Tony Hawk, Bill Nye, and Alicia Keys, just to name a few. You’re going to input your interests while you’re signing up so that you can see the classes that fit your interests, but you’ll have access to the entire catalog of more than 200 classes, each with around 20 video lessons that are about 10 minutes long, and come with an in-depth workbook.

There are three tiers for a MasterClass membership. The Standard plan, which is down to $6 per month from $10 per month, can only be used on one device at a time, and there’s no offline mode. The Plus plan, which is down to $9 per month from $15 per month, expands usage to two devices at a time and adds offline mode so you can download classes and watch them at any time. Lastly, there’s the Premium Plan, which further expands usage to six devices at a time so the whole family can access online learning from MasterClass.

There’s a lot to learn from MasterClass, and with the platform’s Spring Forward Sale, you’ll enjoy a 40% discount on your first year. That means you can get the Standard plan for only $6 per month or $72 for the full year instead of $10 per month or $120 for the full year. You’re going to have to be quick though, as the offer ends on April 27. If you’re already looking forward to your MasterClass membership, sign up now to make sure that you don’t miss out on the huge savings.