Stay safe on the web and save up to $70 with McAfee Total Protection

Jacob Kienlen
Have you been following the news lately? It seems like there’s a new cyberattack or credit card breach every week. Protecting yourself from cyber criminals, viruses, and identity theft is no easy task, but there are ways to do so. Think of it this way, if you don’t currently have some sort of protection on your phone, tablet, or computer, you’re basically leaving the door open for anyone looking to do some cyber burgling. Important information about yourself is stored on your devices and constantly at risk, which is why so many people choose to protect themselves. And with this awesome sale on McAfee Total Protection, now is a great time to do so.

McAfee Total Protection is more than just antivirus software, it’s an all-encompassing cybersecurity package. If you want to keep your passwords and private files safe, this program can help. With a powerful firewall, Network Manager, as well as a Web Safety tool, you can browse freely without fear of getting infected by malicious entities on the web. The addition of Wi-Fi protection for android tablets and smartphones will be able to safeguard you if you’re browsing anywhere within your home network. You also receive free 24/7 support for the life of your subscription if you need any questions answered about how you’re being protected.

This sale offers three different options to choose from and each is based on the total number of devices being protected. Each offer is valid for the first year only, so the savings won’t roll over to the next year should you choose to renew your subscription. If you’re looking to get the most protection possible for your money this year, these McAfee deals are definitely an excellent option. From now until Wednesday, August 22, you can save up to $70 on your first year of security. That’s an entire year of Total Protection, including the 24-hour support, all for just $30. A chance to get quality protection at a price like this only rarely comes around, so make sure to take advantage while you still can.

