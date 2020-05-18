  1. Deals
Memorial Day 2020: The sales you can shop right now

By

Memorial Day 2020 falls next Monday, May 25. If you’re in the market for electronics, a new mattress, a new grill, yard tools, or sports equipment, some Memorial Day sales are happening now. Check out the major retailers below to take advantage of the best deals of the season. We’ve even rounded up some of our top picks to make the process a little easier.

Today’s Best Early Memorial Day Sales

  • Instant Pot Duo (6-Quart) — $79, was $100
  • Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker — $79, was $110
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199
  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $180, was $200
  • Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $228, was $250
  • Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $249, was $329
  • Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum — $250, was $300
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $379, was $399
  • 65-inch LG UN7300 Series 4K TV — $650, was $700
  • Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $830, was $900
  • Casper Original (Queen) — $986, was $1095
QLED TV

49-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$678 $700
Expires soon
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Amazon
WIRED HEADPHONE

Beats EP

$91 $130
Expires soon
These iconic and trendy headphones are the most affordable Beats you can get, with a wired connection, fine-tuned acoustics, and lightweight design.
Buy at ABT
10-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

$60 $100
Expires soon
You won't find a better Bluetooth speaker under $50 than the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, with it both looking and sounding like something a lot more high-end. Heck, it can even float in water.
Buy at Amazon
BUILT-IN NUMERIC KEYPAD

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

$119 $129
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook or iMac? Get Apple's trademark typing experience with a dedicated Numeric Keypad thrown in. Perfect for anyone who lives and breathes Microsoft Excel.
Buy at Amazon
BEST SELLER

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$79 $100
Expires soon
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook style meals in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$139 $159
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
12-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

JBL Flip 4

$80 $100
Expires soon
With loud, floor-rumbling sound, a durable, waterproof frame, and lasting for up to 12 hours on a single charge, the JBL Flip 4 bound to be the life of the party — both inside and outside the pool.
Buy at Newegg
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
Expires soon
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Best Buy
OLED TV

55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV

$1,300 $2,000
Expires soon
4K Ultra HD? Dolby Vision? Dolby Atmos? NVIDIA G-Sync? AirPlay 2? Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant? The LG B9 has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of OLED.
Buy at Amazon
SLIM FORM, BIG SOUND

Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar

$399 $699
Expires soon
A must-have for anyone looking to breathe fresh life into their entertainment setup, the Bose SoundTouch 300 both looks and sounds fantastic — fading into the background of whatever room it's in.
Buy at Walmart
QLED TV

65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$800 $1,100
Expires soon
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Best Buy
DESK AIR PURIFIER

Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Air Purifier Fan

$269 $399
Expires soon
Designed to reside on a desk or bedside table, the Dyson Pure Cool is a shrunken Dyson TP02. It purifies, cools, and can be controlled remotely through the Dyson Link application for Android and iOS.
Buy at The Home Depot
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Sony WH-CH700N

$128 $198
Expires soon
Wireless noise-canceling headphones don't have to break at the bank. A fantastic deal when they aren't on sale, Sony WH-CH700N both look and sound fantastic, and last a lifetime on a single charge.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$169 $199
Expires soon
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV

65-inch Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV

$680 $1,000
Expires soon
Worthy of headlining any entertainment setup, the 65-inch M-Series is a must-have for anyone looking for a more affordable alternative to Samsung's QLED TVs, with endless smarts and vibrant color.
Buy at Dell
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$235 $249
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
FREE WIRELESS SUBWOOFER

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

$269 $299
Expires soon
Don't let its size fool you — the MagniFi Mini is on par with some of the best, full-sized soundbars on the market in the audio department, creating a soundstage that fills the entire room.
Buy at Amazon
KEYBOARD FOR MAC

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$94 $99
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard -- eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working with a monitor.
Buy at Amazon
ROBOT VACUUM

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$269 $300
Expires soon
Don't let your housework suffer while you're working from home. The iRobot Roomba 675 will vacuum your home office and all the other rooms on the level while you're cracking on with your tasks.
Buy at Amazon
15-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 UE

$100 $180
Expires soon
The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 UE is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, offering protection from drops, as well as waterproofing and dust-resistance, and deep, powerful bass.
Buy at Newegg

Best Buy

Best Buy is going all out with appliance sales for Memorial Day. You can find great deals on kitchen and laundry appliance packages from big brands like GE, LG, Samsung, Bosch, and more. Best Buy also has sales on small kitchen appliances, floor care, and heat, cooling, and air purification devices. Best Buy offers free delivery for major appliances priced $399 and above.

Casper

Casper’s “dreamy” mattress and bedding sale includes 10%  off your entire order, free, no-contact delivery, a 100-night risk-free trial, and a 10-year limited warranty. Be sure to use the discount code MEMDAY10 at checkout for an additional 10% off.

DreamCloud

For the Memorial Day 2020 sale, DreamCloud offers $200 off a mattress plus a free weighted blanket and pillow. DreamCloud mattress purchases include free shipping and returns, a 365-night trial, and a lifetime warranty.

Shop The Sale

HP

HP has deals for laptops, desktops, all-in-one computers, monitors, and printers for Memorial Day with savings up to 55% and free shipping.

Shop The Sale

The Home Depot

The Home Depot Memorial Day Sales includes patio sets for under $500 with free delivery, $100 off select outdoor power tools from Milwaukee, DeWalt, or Makita, and up to $30 off select outdoor power equipment.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s has Memorial Day savings throughout the store, with particular focus on Appliance Special Values with discounts up to 40% off with free local delivery on major appliances priced $299 and up. If you buy a major home appliance for $299 or more and take it home yourself, Lowe’s will give yo us $50 Lowes Gift Card via rebate. Lowe’s also has Memorial Day sales on bath items, lighting and ceiling fans, flooring, tools, outdoor tool and power equipment, and patio and outdoor furniture and decor.

Shop The Sale

Microsoft

Microsoft has savings on Surface Book 2, laptops, PCs, and 2-in-1s, plus the Surface Laptop 3, free select games with Xbox one S consoles, and a one month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for $1.

Nectar Sleep

Nectar’s Memorial Day Sale includes $399 of free accessories with every mattress sold. In addition to free shipping and return, a 365-night home trial, forever warranty, and no-contact delivery, the $399 package with each Nectar mattress includes a mattress protector, sheet set, and two pillows.

Shop The Sale

Target

Target’s online-only Memorial Day Sale features savings up to 25% on patio items. Whether you’re looking for outdoor lighting, fire pits or patio heaters, planters, outdoor dining sets, furniture, or patio umbrellas, Target has an extensive selection ready now for ordering from home.

Tempur-Pedic

You can save up to $500 on select mattress sets with Tempur-Pedic’s Memorial Day Savings Event. For a limited time, you can also save 30% on a Tempur-Cloud mattress, 40% on any size mattress topper, and 25% off pillows and bedding. All mattress sales come with free white glove delivery, a 90-night trial, 0% financing for 36 months, and a 10-year limited warranty.

Wayfair

Wayfair is going all out for Memorial Day with its Big Outdoor Sale. Wayfair has discounts up to 65% off on patio seating, outdoor dining furniture, hammocks, adirondack chairs, fire pits, patio heaters, outdoor storage, outdoor game sets, outdoor storage, and outdoor rugs.

Shop The Sale

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

