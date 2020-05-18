Memorial Day 2020: The sales you can shop right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Memorial Day 2020 falls next Monday, May 25. If you’re in the market for electronics, a new mattress, a new grill, yard tools, or sports equipment, some Memorial Day sales are happening now. Check out the major retailers below to take advantage of the best deals of the season. We’ve even rounded up some of our top picks to make the process a little easier.

Today’s Best Early Memorial Day Sales

Instant Pot Duo (6-Quart) — $79 , was $100

— , was $100 Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker — $79 , was $110

— , was $110 Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179 , was $199

— , was $199 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $180 , was $200

— , was $200 Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $228 , was $250

— , was $250 Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $249 , was $329

— , was $329 Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum — $250 , was $300

— , was $300 Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $379 , was $399

— , was $399 65-inch LG UN7300 Series 4K TV — $650 , was $700

— , was $700 Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $830 , was $900

— , was $900 Casper Original (Queen) — $986, was $1095

Best Buy

Best Buy is going all out with appliance sales for Memorial Day. You can find great deals on kitchen and laundry appliance packages from big brands like GE, LG, Samsung, Bosch, and more. Best Buy also has sales on small kitchen appliances, floor care, and heat, cooling, and air purification devices. Best Buy offers free delivery for major appliances priced $399 and above.

Casper

Casper’s “dreamy” mattress and bedding sale includes 10% off your entire order, free, no-contact delivery, a 100-night risk-free trial, and a 10-year limited warranty. Be sure to use the discount code MEMDAY10 at checkout for an additional 10% off.

For the Memorial Day 2020 sale, DreamCloud offers $200 off a mattress plus a free weighted blanket and pillow. DreamCloud mattress purchases include free shipping and returns, a 365-night trial, and a lifetime warranty.

HP has deals for laptops, desktops, all-in-one computers, monitors, and printers for Memorial Day with savings up to 55% and free shipping.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot Memorial Day Sales includes patio sets for under $500 with free delivery, $100 off select outdoor power tools from Milwaukee, DeWalt, or Makita, and up to $30 off select outdoor power equipment.

Lowe’s has Memorial Day savings throughout the store, with particular focus on Appliance Special Values with discounts up to 40% off with free local delivery on major appliances priced $299 and up. If you buy a major home appliance for $299 or more and take it home yourself, Lowe’s will give yo us $50 Lowes Gift Card via rebate. Lowe’s also has Memorial Day sales on bath items, lighting and ceiling fans, flooring, tools, outdoor tool and power equipment, and patio and outdoor furniture and decor.

Microsoft

Microsoft has savings on Surface Book 2, laptops, PCs, and 2-in-1s, plus the Surface Laptop 3, free select games with Xbox one S consoles, and a one month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for $1.

Nectar’s Memorial Day Sale includes $399 of free accessories with every mattress sold. In addition to free shipping and return, a 365-night home trial, forever warranty, and no-contact delivery, the $399 package with each Nectar mattress includes a mattress protector, sheet set, and two pillows.

Target

Target’s online-only Memorial Day Sale features savings up to 25% on patio items. Whether you’re looking for outdoor lighting, fire pits or patio heaters, planters, outdoor dining sets, furniture, or patio umbrellas, Target has an extensive selection ready now for ordering from home.

Tempur-Pedic

You can save up to $500 on select mattress sets with Tempur-Pedic’s Memorial Day Savings Event. For a limited time, you can also save 30% on a Tempur-Cloud mattress, 40% on any size mattress topper, and 25% off pillows and bedding. All mattress sales come with free white glove delivery, a 90-night trial, 0% financing for 36 months, and a 10-year limited warranty.

Wayfair is going all out for Memorial Day with its Big Outdoor Sale. Wayfair has discounts up to 65% off on patio seating, outdoor dining furniture, hammocks, adirondack chairs, fire pits, patio heaters, outdoor storage, outdoor game sets, outdoor storage, and outdoor rugs.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



