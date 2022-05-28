Samsung TV Memorial Day sale: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $350

We’re off to the races with the 2022 Memorial Day sales. The three-day weekend has arrived, and the last big retail event of the spring has brought with it a lot of great Memorial Day TV sales and deals. If you’re in the market for a new 4K television to upgrade your home theater setup, don’t drag your feet. There are already a bunch of great deals up for grabs, with some of the best bargains being on Samsung’s fantastic lineup of smart streaming TVs. These offers span a wide range of sizes and price brackets, so whatever you’re looking for, the Samsung TV Memorial Day sale probably has it — and we’ve brought you the best picks right here so you don’t have to waste a second.

Samsung TV Memorial Day sale: Today’s best deals

Samsung 7 Series 4K Smart TV — from $350

Why Buy

Fantastic value

OneRemote can control all your compatible devices

Good cable management

Upscales legacy content

Just need a solid workhorse 4K smart TV without the bells and whistles? The Samsung 7 Series 4K TV ticks all the boxes, and is among the best deals to be found from the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale. Its UHD LED panel allows you to enjoy your 4K content in all of its Ultra HD glory, while the Crystal Processor upscales legacy content to nearly 4K-like quality. This means that your older HD movies and shows will still look great even on this higher-resolution TV, rather than stretched-out, pixelated, or blurry. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and Samsung’s Tizen smart OS also gives you everything you need to stream your libraries from popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and many others. The included OneRemote can even detect and control all of your other compatible devices, and if you have a smart home ecosystem, this television can sync with it for voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Samsung 7 Series 4K smart TV has everything you need and nothing you don’t — and at an unbeatable price.

Samsung 32-inch Frame 4K QLED Smart TV — $500, was $600

Why Buy

Seamlessly blends into your living space

Vibrant QLED panel

Displays attractive wall art when not in use

Customizable bezel and frame

Samsung is a pioneer of TV technology, and we’re not just talking about its excellent screen panels. The Frame 4K QLED TV totally reinvents the standard flat-panel television design by turning it into a literal work of art. The Samsung Frame TV hangs on your wall just like any painting, and when you’re ready to kick back and relax with some entertainment, it works like any other smart TV. You can stream all your other favorite streaming apps, watch movies, and play games while basking in the glory of its crisp and vibrant quantum-dot LED panel — a notable upgrade over standard LED panels. However, when not in use, The Frame TV displays lovely wall art of your choosing, seamlessly blending into your living space as any painting would. You can even customize the bezel (which is only visible in Art Mode, of course), and although The Frame 4K smart TV is designed to hang on a wall, it does include two removable multi-position legs that allows you to stand it up if wall-mounting isn’t an option.

Samsung Q60A Series 4K QLED Smart TV — from $650

Why Buy

QLED panel is a worthy upgrade over standard LED

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant smart home ecosystems

Slim, wall-mount-friendly design

Includes voice remote

The Samsung Q60A Series is one of the best QLED TV deals of the Samsung Memorial Day TV sale if you’re after a big-screen quantum-dot 4K television. It’s a great value for a TV sporting this higher-end display technology, but it also offers plenty of other features to love. Its Quantum Processor 4K Lite provides smooth performance with the slick Tizen OS software interface and upscales legacy content beautifully, and the overall design is slim and modern with super-thin bezels. It’s ideal for mounting on the wall, but it won’t look out of place on a TV console. Other nice touches include a voice remote that allows you to control the TV (as well as any other compatible connected smart home devices) using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, as well as Motion Xcelerator, which reduces motion blur during fast-paced scenes while streaming or gaming. The Samsung Q60A Series is a great pick for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup with a QLED that doesn’t cost a fortune, and it’s available in multiple sizes on discount right now.

Samsung 50-inch QN90A Neo 4K QLED Smart TV — $900, was $1,200

Why Buy

QLED and Mini-LED technology deliver a brilliant picture

Smooth 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync for smooth gaming

Adaptive picture automatically adjusts to different types of content

Voice remote

Samsung continues to blaze a trail through the world of television. The Samsung QN90A Neo 4K QLED smart TV is a shining example of this: It combines quantum-dot LEDs with mini-LED technology, delivering a crisper, brighter, more vibrant, and more color-accurate picture than more common LED-lit QLED panels can provide. QLED panels are great, make no mistake — but Samsung’s “Neo” QLED takes that image quality even further. With mini-LED panels, you’re getting thousands of tiny backlights rather than hundreds of larger ones. The result is a lot more lighting zones, a brighter overall picture, and reduced annoyances like bloom and the halo effect. On top of all that, the Samsung QN90A boasts all of the other features you want to see in a modern 4K smart TV, including an upgraded 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro that make this a fantastic television for gaming. You also get a voice-activated remote control, making this TV easy to integrate into your smart home ecosystem (if you have one). An Adaptive Picture feature even optimizes the image for whatever type of content you’re enjoying at any moment.

