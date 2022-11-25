For gamers who want to jump into virtual reality, here’s an offer from Walmart’s Black Friday deals that may interest you — a bundle that includes the 128GB version of the Meta Quest 2, plus copies of Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4, for an affordable $349. The VR headset is originally priced at $400, and the two games normally cost $30 and $40, respectively, for total savings of $121. More than 1,000 shoppers have purchased this bundle in the past 24 hours though, so before stocks run out, you might want to send in your order.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2 + Beat Saber + Resident Evil 4 bundle

The Meta Quest 2, formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, is a standalone virtual reality headset that has dominated Steam. As it doesn’t need to be linked to a powerful gaming PC, it’s a relatively affordable way of getting into VR, and there’s no risk of running into wires and cables. While there have already been comparisons between the rumored Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 2, the latter remains the prime choice for VR gaming, until at least the announcement of its successor. the headset comes with a pair of Touch controllers

The games that are included in the bundle are fine choices for kicking off your virtual reality gaming experience. Beat Saber, which is on our list of the best Meta Quest 2 games and one of the bestselling VR games of all time, is a rhythm game where you slash lightsaber-like swords against incoming blocks that are unique to each song. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 4 is on top of our rankings of the best Resident Evil games, and shooting zombies in VR is just an entirely different way of playing the game even if you’ve finished it countless times.

If you’re interested in checking out what’s behind all the hype for virtual reality, you should take advantage of this Meta Quest 2 bundle from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals. For $349, you’ll get the virtual reality headset with copies of Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4, for total savings of $121. You’ll want to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bundle though because it’s drawing a lot of attention. Push through with your purchase while this Meta Quest 2 bundle is still online.

