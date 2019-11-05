Amazon chops up to $200 off the Michael Kors Access Sofie and Runway smartwatches

The earliest smartwatches were big bulky monstrosities that women wouldn’t be caught dead wearing. But now, thanks to countless designers, there are several smartwatches that would look right at home on female wrists. One of the most renowned and in-demand designers in the world right now is Michael Kors, who has gamely stretched his fashionable fingers into the realm of female wearables. The result? The gorgeous Access Sofie and Access Runway touchscreen smartwatches. Both are currently available on Amazon at amazing discounted prices.

MICHAEL KORS ACCESS SOFIE – $150

Access Sofie is positively eye-catching, bejeweled with pavé gemstones and available in various metallic shades, including gold, rose gold, and silver. Its metallic band can be replaced with a leather or stainless-steel strap (sold separately) if you wish. Sofie is lightweight and comfortable to wear, but if the strap doesn’t fit your wrist properly, you’ll have to take it to a watch vendor and have links taken out, as it isn’t adjustable.

Sofie’s watch face is vivid and bright, a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen with a 390 x 390 display resolution. You won’t have any trouble seeing it outdoors, even when the sun is shining. It’s not a large watch though, so notifications can be a little difficult to see. It’s powered with Google’s Wear OS, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, with 512MB of RAM. The interface is uncluttered and easy to use, and although it is more optimized for Android phones. iOS devices are still compatible, but the watch’s functions become limited. Browsing through it is easy and fast and so is opening apps. And with 4GB of internal storage, you can store music and play it wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Sofie has a solid lineup of fitness tracking features, allowing you to keep tabs on how many calories you’ve burned, steps you’ve taken, and distance traveled. Unfortunately, there’s no heart rate monitor or GPS. It does have an IP67 rating, which means it can withstand particle intrusion and submersion in meter-deep water for 30 minutes. Lastly, this watch is rechargeable wirelessly, much like the Apple Watch. It comes with a wireless charging puck that connects magnetically to it. When fully charged, it can easily last an entire day even with constant use.

The Michael Kors Access Sofie normally retails for $350, but with Amazon’s incredible $200 discount, you can snag it for just $150.

MICHAEL KORS ACCESS RUNWAY – $190

The Michael Kors Access Runway exudes class and elegance with a streamlined 43mm stainless steel case that will neither look clunky nor too large on women’s wrist. Thanks to multiple watch face designs, including animated ones, there are endless ways for Runway to match your outfit, mood, or purpose. Moreover, the 18mm stainless steel band is replaceable should you want something more suitable for working out, like a silicone band. Its 1.19-inch circular AMOLED touchscreen display is plenty bright and perfectly readable even in broad daylight and is wonderfully responsive to boot.

Running on Google’s redesigned Wear OS, you no longer have to memorize a ton of gestures just to navigate through the Access Runway’s menu. Its fitness features may be a little limited but, unlike Access Sofie, this one has a built-in heart rate sensor and untethered GPS so you can leave your smartphone while you run. You’ll also be equipped to track a few exercises, your steps, calories burned, and distance traveled, and you’ll be able to review these metrics through the Google Fit app. Moreover, taking it for a dip in the pool will not cause damage as it is water-resistant up to 50 meters. With 4GB of storage, you can have music saved on your smartwatch while smart notifications such as calls, text, and app alerts are activated once your iOS or Android phone is paired via Bluetooth. Android users just get to maximize more features like being able to respond to text and calls, a fluid interface, activate Google Assistant, and make contactless payments with Google Pay, among others.

The Michael Kors Access Runway usually comes with a $350 price tag, but you can get it on Amazon today for an irresistible $160 less – you’ll only need to shell out $190 for this exquisite smartwatch.

Both the Michael Kors Access Sofie and Runway combine timeless elegance with the modern functionality of a smartwatch. They may not be outfitted with the best fitness tracking features, but they’re sure to make heads turn. For only $40 more, you can get accurate readings of your heart rate plus untethered GPS with the Access Runway.

For more smartwatch deals visit our curated deals page. And click here for the best Black Friday 2019 discounts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations