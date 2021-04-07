The Surface Laptop 3 is not only one of the faster and more powerful laptops you’ll find among these Surface Pro deals, but it’s also one of the better-looking laptops, period. Its appearance is sleek and pro and gorgeous, and right now, at Walmart, the 13-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, with touchscreen, is $400 off. It’s down to only $899 from its regular price of $1,299, a nearly 30% drop. Don’t miss out!

While the 15-inch version of the Surface Laptop 3 might have been constructed to compete with more premium laptops like Apple’s MacBook Air, this smaller version is more comparable to Dell’s XPS 13. Like that laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is thin, sleek, and light — and yet it’s fast and powerful, with much better specs than you would expect in a laptop this size.

The interior workings of this little wonder are quite impressive. You’ll be taken with the speed of the Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor, which runs at 1.2GHz and is backed up by 8GB of RAM. Now, that’s not going to blow anyone away, but it’s good for a laptop this size and is more than enough to handle all your everyday computing needs and more. The hard drive is nice and accommodating as well, giving you 256GB to play with. Moreover, if you’re running low on storage space, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is equipped with USB-C, so you can transport files or back it up in no time at all (and yes, there’s also USB-A to accommodate older peripherals). And the battery goes all day: 11.5 hours.

When it comes to the screen, the bezels are a little wider than we’d like, but it still provides stunning imagery. And the touch technology is responsive, accurate, and a dream to navigate. It’s fantastic for searching and browsing content, and you’ll find that work projects become easier and more efficient as you apply its features to tasks like organizing presentations. Another benefit of the smaller screen: This laptop is super tight and light. It measures only 8.80 by 12.10 by 0.57 inches and weighs only 2.79 pounds. That’s a super-compact build for a machine that can handle all your work and personal computing, whether at home or on the go.

We love a laptop that can handle anything, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is as versatile as it is sightly. Right now, at Walmart, you can get a brand-new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for only $899. That’s $400 off its regular price of $1,299 — a giant discount on one of the fastest, most powerful 13-inch laptops on the market. It’s unbelievable!

