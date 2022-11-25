 Skip to main content
This lifetime Microsoft Office license is $50 off for Black Friday

Today is the day we’ve all been waiting for, and as the Black Friday deals keep rolling out, people are scooping up laptops left and right. To complement all of the Black Friday laptop deals, Best Buy is offering an incredible deal on Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student Edition. Originally priced at $150, you can currently purchase a lifetime license today for only $100, saving you $50, or 33%, off this must-have productivity software package. This deal is one of the Best Buy Black Friday deals you definitely won’t want to miss, especially if you’ve got students or someone who works from home on your 2022 holiday shopping list.

This deal is without a doubt one of the best Microsoft Office deals we’ve seen all year. Microsoft Office is the industry standard when it comes to productivity software and that has been the case for decades. As part of this software package, you’ll gain lifetime access to the essential Microsoft Office classics: Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint. The one-time purchase comes with one license that can be installed on one device, but can be transferred to another device should you decide to upgrade your computer in the future.

With the Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student Edition, you will be able to do all of your word processing tasks with Microsoft Word, from preparing papers to creating labels, signs, and brochures. Microsoft Excel creates spreadsheets and organizes data like no other program on the market, and Microsoft PowerPoint gives you the ability to create stunning visual presentations right from your laptop. This is the collection of programs that every student absolutely needs and will use for many years to come.

For most of the year, Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student Edition is $150, but right now you can save $50, or 33%, on this software staple and own a lifetime license for only $100. Microsoft Office is the standard across universities, businesses, and homes all around the world, and this is your chance to get a license that will last a lifetime at a truly unbeatable price.

