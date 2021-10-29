Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on Microsoft Office today

Microsoft Office: You know it, you use it, you need it. The world’s most ubiquitous software for getting stuff done is available at a discounted price during this Flash Sale going on at Amazon today. Some of the best Black Friday deals are already kicking off, and as expected Amazon is leading the retail industry with major markdowns happening now. Right now, you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal for $59, a one-time download of Microsoft Office Home and Student for just $125, or the deluxe Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for $220. Whether you’re using Word to write your novel, Excel to track your small business earnings, or Teams and Outlook to manage your employees, the Microsoft Office suite of programs is essential to everything you want to do. Check out these Amazon Black Friday deals for more savings on the tech you need.

Microsoft 365 Personal 12-Month Subscription — $59 per year

If you’re looking for the Microsoft Office Suite for yourself, then this budget-friendly version is perfect. Available through Amazon, this is a download that comes with a 12-month subscription to all of the Microsoft apps you need for your home, education, and business needs. For just $59, you’ll get access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. This subscription will auto-renew, so you don’t have to worry about losing access to your documents during a lapse. Built-in security features help protect your data and information. Use your Microsoft apps across your devices, including your phone, iPad, laptop, and others.

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 — $125, was $150

Got more to do than the average user? You’ll want to check out the next tier up for Office users. Right now, you can get the one-time download of Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 for just $125, marked down $25 from its regular price of $150. This download includes a download to one PC or Mac computer and provides the user access to all of Microsoft’s best products for small businesses, homeowners, and students alike. If you fall into more than one of those categories, even better. There’s nothing like having all of the tools you need together in one place and compatible with each other. Whether you’re accessing your apps from your smartphone, laptop, or tablet, you’ll be able to create documents, spreadsheets, and more to manage everything in your life.

Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 — $220, was $250

If your business is growing, you know that you need the right tools to stay on top of things and keep succeeding. Microsoft Office for Home and Business is one of the best software programs out there to help you keep everything organized and flowing smoothly. On sale right now at Amazon for just $219, you’ll save $30 off the regular price of $250 when you get it today. This is a one-time download for a single PC or Mac, so you’ll need to purchase multiple copies if you plan on installing them on multiple machines. You’ll get access to all of the essential apps for managing your home and business, including the 2021 versions of PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and Word. Use the Microsoft Office Suite to plan your monthly budget and weekly meals, track your business earnings, create invoices and documents, prepare presentations, and more.

More Microsoft Office deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great Microsoft Office deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

