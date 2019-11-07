These Microsoft Surface 2-in-1s are on Black Friday prices on Best Buy

Black Friday is still weeks away but Best Buy is already showing glimpses of the deals we should expect. The retail giant is slashing the best 2-in-1 laptop from Microsoft by a whopping $360 today. This early holiday discount on the Surface Pro 7 is available alongside other Microsoft Surface deals. So you will surely be able to take home a stellar 2-in-1 for less — but only if you act fast.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover — $360 Off

The newest Microsoft Surface Pro 7 remains to be one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy today. It is an excellent pick if you are looking for a Windows tablet that can easily transform into a laptop. And with a more affordable starting price than the upcoming Surface Pro X, the Surface Pro 7 is a more budget-friendly option that delivers solid 2-in-1 performance.

With this update, Microsoft finally brings USB-C to the Surface Pro. The refresh also includes the 10th-gen Ice Lake processors. The model included in this bundle has a dual-core Intel Core i3 chip that works side by side with a 4GB RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. It may be the base configuration but you can still expect a bump in speed with the Surface Pro 7.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is already an exceptional Windows 10 tablet by itself. But it can only be one of the best 2-in-1s with the Type Cover. This signature keyboard attachment offers full key travel plus a layout that is as comfortable as any laptop. Usually sold separately, this must-have accessory is included in Best Buy’s bundle deal.

Get the base Microsoft Surface Pro 7 model in platinum together with the black Type Cover keyboard for a highly discounted price of $599 when you purchase from Best Buy today. That is a huge 38% slash off their combined price of $959. Hurry and order now while this Surface Pro 7 bundle is at Black Friday price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover — Up to $330 Off

Even with the arrival of the latest Surface Pro devices, last year’s Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is still one of the best 2-in-1s in the market today. Getting this previous-model hybrid can still be worth the investment. It is a well-built device that packs premium components, so you can expect it to meet your productivity and entertainment needs for years.

With both Best Buy bundles, you get a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5 and 8GB RAM plus the Type Cover keyboard attachment. The more affordable 2-in-1 package is for the 128GB variant, which is down to $699 from its usual $899. But if you need more storage space, the 256GB configuration is a great option. This usually $1,329 Surface Pro bundle is now only $999.

Microsoft Surface Go with Type Cover — $130 Off

If you are looking for an affordable PC that is easy to carry around, the 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go is an excellent pick. This compact tablet packs an Intel processor that has enough power to run Photoshop Express, Microsoft Word, and other conventional productivity applications. It also features a bright PixelSense display with high contrast and good color accuracy. And with its 27-watt battery, the Surface Go can keep you productive and entertained for up to eight hours.

Best Buy lets you get the budget 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Go complete with Type Cover keyboard for only $549 instead of $679. You can even pay for it in 18 monthly installments of $31 for your convenience. Grab this Surface Go bundle to save more on a budget-friendly portable workstation.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 — $100 Off

If you want the flexibility of a 2-in-1 but with a more traditional laptop feel, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is for you. This 13.5-inch detachable notebook has a form factor that is different from the Surface Pro and Surface Go but with the same beautiful display. Combine this stunning touchscreen with speedy components and record-breaking battery life, and you get an excellent hybrid that is worth the premium price.

Usually $1,149, the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD is down to $1,049 on Best Buy today. Place your order now while this discounted 2-in-1 is still available.

Check our Microsoft Surface Buyer’s Guide to learn which Microsoft 2-in-1 best suits your needs and budget. For more savings on premium tech items, visit our curated deals page.

