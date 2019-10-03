If you have been holding back on the versatile Microsoft Surface Book 2, now is the time to buy. Prices of the Surface devices we loved in recent years are dropping across our favorite online retailers after the Microsoft Surface 2019 event. You can now get the best detachable 2-in-1 on Amazon for $200 less. Grab this Surface Book deal to save on Microsoft’s most powerful touchscreen laptop.

This 15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage usually sells for $1,999. Amazon’s deal drops it to $1,799, which you can pay in 12 monthly installments with the Amazon.com Store Card. Hurry and place your order now before stocks run out. For more options, check out these Microsoft Surface devices that are also on sale.

When we reviewed the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2, it was the most technically impressive laptop we ever tested. And it is still one of the best – if not the actual best – of the large 2-in-1s you can buy today. This detachable notebook is built with premium hardware to deliver a unique Microsoft experience that you might find is worth every penny.

Inside the 15-inch detachable display of this Microsoft Surface Book 2 is a quad-core processor and 16GB RAM which work together to deliver professional-level performance. Its PixelSense display is built to project a sharp image with help from the integrated GPU. And when you dock it into the keyboard base, you get a combined 90 watt-hours of battery life that allow the device to last for up to 17 hours of continued use. This 2-in-1 laptop is a great choice if you need a portable workstation that can keep up with your grind.

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 remains a strong contender for the title of best 2-in-1 laptop. This beautiful detachable notebook offers power, portability, and flexibility that is worth its premium price. Get yours on Amazon today to save $200 on this usually $1,999 15-inch hybrid. Make sure to order yours now while this sweet discount on a Surface device is live.

Looking to save on tablets, laptops, and smartphones? Visit our curated deals page where we compile the latest and most exciting discounts on premium tech items.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations