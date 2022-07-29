The Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 are ON SALE this weekend

Best Buy often has the best laptop deals available, and this weekend Best Buy’s deal machine offers up two Microsoft Surface models with mid-size displays and ample power for personal or professional applications. The is a solid choice for a general purpose portable productivity machine and the convertible laptop and tablet kicks up the power for mobile professionals.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Microsoft bumped up both the performance and the battery life with the Surface Laptop 4. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition CPU and 8GB memory with AMD Radeon Graphics integrated on the motherboard, this configuration is one of the best Surface Laptop deals you’ll find for general purpose applications. You’ll enjoy watching video on the 13.5-inch diagonal 2256 x 1504 resolution display paired with Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos. Download media, save your files, and backup your data with the 128GB solid-state drive (SSD) that runs faster, quieter, and with less heat or power demand than conventional hard drives. Our reviewer in the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review noted the “superb build quality” as well as the excellent typing feel and battery life of up to 19 hours with typical usage. With the Surface Laptop’s Fast Charging feature, you can recharge the battery up to 80% in just an hour. If you’re looking for sturdy student laptop deals and want greater performance than you’ll find with entry-level laptops, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is an excellent choice, especially with Best Buy’s weekend sale. Instead of its usual $900 price, Best Buy cut the price to just $700 for this Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, a $200 savings but you need to act fast before this deal disappears.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 — $1,000, was $1,350

If you’ve been waiting for Microsoft Surface Pro deals to find the right combination in a convertible table and laptop with extra power for productivity, presentations, and personal use, this Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 8 deal could be your next mobile powerhouse. In the Digital Trends Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review our reviewer noted this machine’s brilliant 13-inch diagonal measure 2882 x 1920 display. The display has a 120Hz vertical refresh which is twice as fast as the 60Hz human threshold to detect screen flicker. In other words, videos and any other content you stream will run smoothly and look natural. A speedy Intel 11th Gen Core i5 CPU powers this versatile portable along with 8GB of system memory to handle multiple applications and 256GB of fast, quiet, and cool-operating SSD storage for all your apps, media, and data. This deal includes a black keyboard cover with storage and charging for an optional . With all this power onboard the Surface Pro 8 still gets up to 16 hours of battery life per charge, as always depending on how you use the device. Best Buy normally sells the Surface Pro 8 convertible tablet and laptop for $1,350, but you can save $350 this weekend when you buy it for a cool grand, an even $1,000.

