If you’re looking through smartphone deals to spend on an upgrade, you might want to consider an alternative to the usual suspects. Microsoft isn’t really known for smartphones, but it looks like the company has a winner with its latest entry. Our roundup of Surface Pro deals focuses on 2-in-1 devices, but it also covers offers such as this $450 discount from Best Buy for the Microsoft Surface Duo, bringing the smartphone’s price down to $950 from its original price of $1,400.

The striking characteristic of the Microsoft Surface Duo is its dual 5.6-inch AMOLED displays with 1800 x 1350 resolution, which can work together as an 8.1-inch screen with 2700 x 1350 resolution. The smartphone’s continuous torque system lets you use it in four positions, namely fully flat as a tablet, folded like a book, completely open or closed, and propped up like a tent.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and the Android operating system, with Microsoft working with Google’s engineers to create special features for the device. These include dual-screen support, so you can stretch an app through both screens, and a new icon that launches a pair of apps at the same time, side by side on each screen.

With its unique design and features, there are things you can do with the Microsoft Surface Duo that you can’t on other smartphones. In addition to the many forms enabled by its durable hinge and dual-screen multitasking, the device offers Microsoft apps that are optimized for the dual-screen setup, and an improved Link to Windows functionality for pairing the smartphone with your PC.

The Microsoft Surface Duo aims to break the mold of traditional smartphones, and if you think its features will be of great help to you, the good news is that you don’t even have to pay full price for the device. Best Buy is selling the Microsoft Surface Duo at $450 off, lowering its price to $950 from its original price of $1,400. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to enjoy significant savings in buying the smartphone, don’t miss this chance. Click the Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations