4 Microsoft Surface deals you can’t afford to miss today

Microsoft offers six different devices in its latest Surface lineup, ranging from innovative 2-in-1s to more traditional laptops. Choosing just one to take with you back to campus (or at home, depending on your school’s arrangements) can be quite daunting. We’re here to help. Below you’ll find brief but comprehensive descriptions of the Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro X. Right now all four devices are discounted at Amazon and Best Buy as part of their back-to-school-sales.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – $550, was $630

Looking for a small, portable tablet for studying? The Microsoft Surface Go 2 would be a great option. Being the smallest member of the Surface family, it offers a great mix of price and portability. It’s got a stunning 10.5-inch touchscreen that provides a great view of your work and together with the Surface Pen (sold separately), it can be used as a tool for note-taking and drawing. Another peripheral worth investing in is the Type Cover. Not only does it protect the Surface Go 2 from scratches but it also transforms it into a laptop-like device so you’ll be able to finish that report or presentation right on time. Powered by an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, you’d be able to perform normal computing tasks such as web browsing, emailing, and media consumption smoothly and seamlessly. It’s not the most powerful system though, so try not to do CPU-intensive tasks like photo and video editing on it. Get the Microsoft Surface Go 2 at Best Buy today for $550 instead of the usual $630 – a huge $80 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – $599, was $959

Another Surface device that would surely be a hit in any classroom is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Just like the Surface Go 2 and Surface Pro X below, this device is a tablet first and foremost. Paired with the Surface Pen, you’d be able to use it for drawing and note-taking. We really recommend getting this stylus as it offers a performance that rivals the Apple Pencil thanks to 4,096 levels of sensitivity and a built-in eraser. To really maximize the Surface Pro 7’s potential and turn it into a laptop, you can attach it to the Type Cover keyboard. Not only does it offer a comfortable typing experience (as long as it rests on a flat surface) but it also doubles as a protective case and kickstand. Luckily, this deal comes bundled with it so you don’t have to spend an extra hundred dollars more. Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 7 can be used as your primary work device and it certainly has the internals to back it up. Armed with an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM, this system can easily rip through the most basic computing tasks and handle multitasking with relative ease. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with the Type Cover normally retails for $959 but you can purchase it at Best Buy right now for just $599 – a huge $360 off.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $800, was $1,000

If you’d rather just have a traditional clamshell and not some elaborate 2-in-1 thingamajig, then Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is for you. Its keyboard doesn’t detach like the rest of the Surface devices on this list, but if you’re afraid that that’s going to affect portability, don’t fret. At just 2.89 pounds, this is one of the lightest laptops that we’ve ever tested, and that’s really saying something considering its chassis is made of aluminum. And even though the convertible Surface devices offer a very comfortable typing experience, they tend to wobble (a lot) on the lap and would require a flat surface. Not with the Surface Laptop 3. It possesses one of the best keyboards on any Surface device, sturdy on the lap with keys that offer plenty of travel and are whisper-quiet when pressed. You’d be able to finish that paper of yours ahead of its deadline. The Surface Laptop 3’s display is another highlight, 13.5 inches of gorgeous screen real estate that’s very responsive and boasts a resolution of 2,256 by 1,504 pixels. By the way, this screen has a rather unusual 3:2 aspect ratio. The increase in vertical space provides you with a fuller view of your work and makes this laptop suitable for students who do a lot of research, word processing, and other similar tasks. Finally, this unit comes with an Intel Core i5 processor which is more than enough for everyday computing tasks and can even tackle some light editing work. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale at Best Buy right now for $800 instead of $1,000.

Microsoft Surface Pro X – $849, was $999

Last but certainly not least is Microsoft’s latest flagship offering, the Surface Pro X. This is the 2-in-1 machine we’ve always dreamed of, something that students and professional artists alike would love to have in their arsenal. It has a gorgeous thin-bezel display, is incredibly thin and light, and the compatible Surface Slim Pen (sold separately) boasts wireless charging and is better integrated into the Surface Pro X and Type Cover keyboard’s design (also sold separately). At 0.2 inches at its thickest and weighing in at just 1.68 pounds, this is the thinnest and lightest Surface device there is, so portability will never be an issue. Another major highlight is its stunning 13-inch touchscreen display that’s packed with 2,880 × 1,920 pixels. Its closest competitor is definitely Apple’s iPad Pro. It’s super bright and sharp with gorgeous colors that really pop. Even more impressive is its ARM-based chipset that’s been jointly made with Qualcomm. Microsoft claims that this processor can perform up to three times faster than the Surface Pro 6. That’s a bold statement to make but it certainly performed phenomenally during our tests. In fact, we can confidently say that this can be your sole work device and you wouldn’t need anything else. Need something incredibly powerful yet portable to replace your PC with? Get the Microsoft Surface Pro X at Amazon today for $849 instead of $999 – a huge $150 off.

Looking for more? Visit our Deals hub for more laptop deals and Surface Pro deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations