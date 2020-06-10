Microsoft Surface Go, Surface Pro 7 discounted in time for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is fast approaching and with it the usual onslaught of sales and discounts. If you still haven’t decided what to get your dad, we recommend either the Microsoft Surface Go or Microsoft Surface Pro 7. These premium 2-in-1 laptops rank alongside Apple’s finest in terms of quality and performance – for a lot less money. Order them today at Amazon and Best Buy and save as much as $360.

Microsoft Surface Go – $469, was $549

The Microsoft Surface Go is the smallest and most affordable among the Microsoft Surface brethren. It may be tiny, but it’s definitely a force to be reckoned with. Combining ultra-portability, remarkable sturdiness, and the impressive Type Cover keyboard, it’s the ideal travel buddy if you don’t want to dive into the Surface Pro’s larger screen (and slightly higher price tag). Basically a 10-inch tablet/laptop hybrid, it runs with a full version of Windows 10 and has an Intel Pentium Gold processor in its heart. Since this is a relatively new device, it comes with a single USB-C port, something lacking in the older Surface Pro.

It sports an aluminum unibody that’s reminiscent of the original iPad, with rounded corners but minus the ultra-slim bezels. Despite this outdated design choice, it looks positively regal, especially since its 10-inch display is drop-dead gorgeous. With a resolution of 1,800 x 1,200 pixels, everything looks sharp (although not as sharp as the Surface Pro, of course). The Surface Go’s display is bright, maxing out at 420 nits in our tests. That’s better than most laptops, especially at this price, and it’s important since the Surface Go is likely to be used in brightly lit spaces, or even outdoors.

Although not bundled, you should definitely get the Signature Type Cover. This detachable keyboard doubles as a kickstand and offers a comfortable typing experience, far better than that of the MacBook Pro, which is more expensive. However, the keyboard layout looks a little cramped, a clear compromise of its ultra-portability, so mistyping can happen. But as with most keyboards, you’ll eventually get the hang of it. The touchpad also works smoothly and precisely.

Now a couple of drawbacks: Performance and battery life. The Surface Go’s Pentium 4415Y chip can handle most conventional applications like Microsoft Word or Photoshop Express just fine, but opening multiple browser tabs simultaneously made the device noticeably stutter. It also doesn’t have a lengthy battery life. During our video loop test, it was able to last just eight hours and an even shorter three hours in our more strenuous web browsing test. The Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 2 fared far better.

The Microsoft Surface Go is currently on sale at Amazon for $469 instead of $549 – a huge $80 off. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, reducing the price even further to $419.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – $599, was $959

While there haven’t been many significant changes in the numerous iterations of the Microsoft Surface Pro line, we still wholeheartedly recommend the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Of course, you’re better off getting the Surface Pro X with its tangible refinements both in hardware and performance, but it’s one of the most expensive machines in the market. What you get with the Surface Pro 7 is what we’ve already come to expect: A gorgeous display, top-notch build quality, updated processor performance, and outstanding battery life. And finally, we get a USB Type-C port. This means fewer cables since the USB-C port can handle power delivery, video output, and data transfer all at the same time.

As always, Microsoft made sure that the Surface Pro 7 looks terrific. Its aluminum chassis is sleek and stylish, though the bezels still haven’t been cut down. Still, this is one stunning device.

You probably already know that the detachable Type Cover keyboard remains a mandatory purchase, and normally it’s sold separately. Because as a tablet alone, the Surface Pro 7 doesn’t make much sense. We’re happy to report that this deal comes bundled with it. The keyboard remains gratifying to use, with a layout that never looks cramped, a keystroke that’s precise and snappy, and a touchpad that’s simply one of the best we’ve had the pleasure of gliding our fingers on. Another peripheral you might want to save up for is the Surface Pen, the best-in-class stylus with 4,096 levels of sensitivity and even a built-in eraser.

Nothing has changed when it comes to screen quality, and that’s a good thing. The Surface Pro 7’s 12.3-inch (2,736 x 1,824 pixels) screen is as stunning as the Surface Go’s and Surface Book 2’s – one of the best screens you can find on a 2-in-1 system. Further, for a laptop of this size, the front-facing speakers can easily fill a room with music and provide adequate audio for watching movies.

Microsoft touts the Surface Pro 7 as a true laptop replacement, and it definitely has the processing power to back that up. Even this unit’s entry-level Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM make it a multitasking beast, although we admit its G4-level Iris Plus graphics chipset doesn’t make it much of a gaming machine.

Shockingly, the Surface Pro 7 did not inherit the best thing that has happened to the Surface Pro 6: Its stellar battery life. Although it was able to last a respectable 8.5 hours in our web browsing test, this is an hour shorter than its predecessor. You’ll definitely be able to squeeze out a full day of work with it, though. Just don’t expect to watch a Netflix movie or TV episode once you’re at home without reaching for the power cable.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with the Surface Pro Type Cover is currently on sale on Best Buy for $599 instead of $959 – a massive $360 off.

