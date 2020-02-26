While most people have their eyes set on an iPad or a MacBook, Microsoft worked quietly on the sidelines and designed the near-perfect mobile Windows experience. Since creating its own hardware in 2012, Microsoft’s Surface line has practically reimagined the desktop as the infinitely more portable 2-in-1 form factor without losing any of the power. With a range that includes the petite and affordable Surface Go, the more mainstream Surface Pro 6, and the truly ingenious Surface Book 2, there’s literally one for every personal taste and need. Right now, all three devices are available on Amazon at incredible discounted prices. Save up to $354 when you get them today.

Microsoft Surface Go – $399

The Microsoft Surface Go is the smallest and most affordable among the Microsoft Surface brethren. It may be tiny, but it’s definitely a force to be reckoned with. Combining ultra-portability, remarkable sturdiness, and the impressive Type Cover keyboard, it’s the ideal travel buddy if you don’t want to dive into the Surface Pro’s larger screen (and slightly higher price tag). Basically a 10-inch tablet/laptop hybrid, it runs with a full version of Windows 10 and has an Intel Pentium Gold processor in its heart. Since this is a relatively new device, it comes with a single USB-C port, something lacking in the older Surface Pro.

It sports an aluminum unibody that’s reminiscent of the original iPad, with rounded corners but minus the ultra-slim bezels. Despite this outdated design choice, it looks positively regal, especially since its 10-inch display is drop-dead gorgeous. With a resolution of 1,800 x 1,200 pixels, everything looks sharp (although not as sharp as the Surface Pro, of course). The Surface Go’s display is bright, maxing out at 420 nits in our tests. That’s better than most laptops, especially at this price point, and is important since the Surface Go is likely to be used in brightly lit spaces, or even outdoors.

Despite being sold separately, we do advise you to buy the Type Cover. This detachable keyboard doubles as a kickstand and offers a very comfortable typing experience, far better than that of the MacBook Pro, which is more expensive. However, the keyboard layout looks a little cramped, a clear compromise of its ultra-portability, so mistyping is bound to happen. But as with most keyboards, you’ll eventually get the hang of it. The touchpad also works smoothly and precisely.

Now a couple of drawbacks: Performance and battery life. The Surface Go’s Pentium 4415Y chip can handle most conventional applications like Microsoft Word or Photoshop Express just fine, but opening multiple browser tabs simultaneously made the device noticeably stutter. It also doesn’t have a lengthy battery life. During our video loop test, it was able to last just eight hours and an even shorter three hours in our more strenuous web browsing test. The Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 fared far better.

The Microsoft Surface Go (not including the Type Cover) is currently on sale on Amazon for $399. What’s more, if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $60 off instantly, bringing the price down to $339.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 – $599, was $899

If you’ve got the money to splurge on a premium Windows laptop, we wholeheartedly recommend the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. With a gorgeous display, top-notch build quality, better-than-ever performance, and outstanding battery life, it’s the 2-in-1 to beat. In fact, its only true competition is Apple’s iPad Pro, while the rest are just second-rate copycats that pose no serious threat.

As always, Microsoft made sure that the Surface Pro 6 looks terrific. Its aluminum chassis is sleek, stylish, and sexy, although the bezels still haven’t been cut down. They remain large and visible from outer space. Still, this is one stunning device that’s guaranteed to make heads turn.

You probably already know that the detachable Type Cover keyboard is sold separately, and it remains a mandatory purchase. Because as a tablet alone, the Surface Pro 6 doesn’t make much sense. The keyboard layout never looks cramped, the keystroke is precise and snappy, and the touchpad is simply one of the best we’ve had the pleasure of gliding our fingers on. Another peripheral you might want to save up for is the Surface Pen, the best-in-class stylus with 4,096 levels of sensitivity and even a built-in eraser.

Nothing has changed when it comes to screen quality, and that’s a good thing. The Surface Pro 6’s 12.3-inch (2,736 x 1,824 pixels) screen is as stunning as the Surface Go’s and Surface Book 2’s – one of the best screens you can find on a 2-in-1 system. Furthermore, for a laptop of this size, the front-facing speakers can easily fill a room with music and provide adequate audio for watching movies.

Microsoft touts the Surface Pro 6 as a true laptop replacement, and it definitely has the processing power to back that up. Even this unit’s entry-level Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM make it a multitasking beast, although we have to admit the lack of a newer Intel chip, like the latest Whiskey Lake U-series processors from Intel, is a bit disappointing. The Kaby Lake-R CPU is still plenty capable, but you’re not getting features like higher base clock speeds and Gigabit Wi-Fi.

Last but certainly not least, we would like to say that the Surface Pro 6 finally gets the battery life it deserves, infinitely better than the Surface Go. It was able to last 9.5 hours in our web browsing test and more than 14 hours in our video loop test. This means you’ll be able to squeeze out a full day of work with it with extra juice to spare for a Netflix movie or TV episode once you’re at home.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is currently on sale on Amazon for a $599 instead of $899 – a huge $300 off. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price even further to $539.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5-inch – $1,105, was $1,499

When Microsoft unveiled the original Surface Book back in 2015, we all let out a collective gasp and marveled at this machine from the future. Watching the display tear off to become a usable tablet with active pen support felt like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. Now on its second iteration, the company did not dare change the Surface Book’s design for one simple reason: It’s just that good.

Available in 13.5- and 15-inch versions (this deal’s unit is the former), the Surface Book 2’s magnesium chassis is built like a tank. The only other machine that compares to its rock-solid build construction is Apple’s MacBook, although that device’s design isn’t nearly as daring or innovative. It’s also worth noting that the Surface Book 2’s main PC component, the tablet, is completely fanless, which results in a very serious case of coil whine. The amount of electronic buzzing, fritzing, and whirring can be quite maddening, so keep that in mind in case you decide to buy this. Oh, it also doesn’t offer much in terms of connectivity, with a serious lack of a Thunderbolt 3 port. For a $1,000 laptop, that’s going to give some buyers pause.

As expected, you’re getting a typically superb Surface display with this device. The Surface Book 2 retains the same 3,000 x 2,000 (267 PPI) Panasonic panel, resulting in high contrasts, intense luminosity, and vivid colors. Of course, like all Surface machines, it has a 3:2 aspect ratio that’s great for productivity (but with some video letterboxing). The same goes for the detachable keyboard, which has only been changed ever so slightly, retaining its predecessor’s crisp, precise action that’s consistent across all of the keys. The only complaint we’ve got is that it is a bit noisy. The touchpad is even better, with a beautiful glass surface and flawless support of the Windows Precision Touchpad protocol.

This Surface Book 2 runs on a 7th-gen Intel i5 Core processor (it also comes in other more powerful configurations for a few hundred dollars more), offering a nice boost in both performance and efficiency, especially compared to the Surface Go and Surface Pro 6. What’s more, Microsoft has incorporated a power slider into Windows 10 that has a real impact on performance. Choosing between “Recommended,” “Better Performance,” and “Best Performance” allows the Surface Book 2 to effectively sip on power at varying degrees while remaining lightning-fast, which results in outstanding battery life. On our web browsing test, it was able to last over 10 hours and a jawdropping 17 hours in our video loop test.

The 13.5-inch version of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 normally retails for a hefty $1,499, but take advantage of Amazon’s whopping $394 discount and get it for $1,105. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, enjoy an additional $60 off instantly, reducing the price even further to $1,045.

