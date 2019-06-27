Digital Trends
The 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go just got a $60 price cut from Walmart

Erica Katherina
Microsoft Surface Go Review
If you need a lightweight and compact PC for travel, school, or business, you may want to check out the 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go (4GB RAM, 64GB storage). It normally retails for $399, but Walmart has slashed its price to $339. With Amazon Prime Day and 4th of July on the horizon, online retailers are dropping great deals on laptops and electronics ahead of the major sales events.

This tablet runs a full version of Windows 10, with an Intel Pentium chip at its heart, making it an ideal alternative to traditional laptops. This device is the smallest and lightest in Microsoft’s lineup of Surface tablets. Perfect for everyday tasks, it gives you excellent laptop performance and convenient tablet portability in one device.

The Microsoft Surface Go tablet boasts a stunning 10-inch PixelSense Display that’s ideal for browsing the web, binge-watching, and working. Its 1,800 x 1,200 resolution is high enough to produce sharp text and color-accurate images, which enables it to outperform most laptops in this price range.

Conventional applications like Photoshop Express and Microsoft Word work just fine on this tablet, thanks to its Pentium 4415Y processor. When it comes to web-based applications, however, you’ll likely run into stuttering and choppiness. It also uses an integrated Intel HD Graphics 615 unit that can handle games like Asphalt or Minecraft, although anything beyond that is out of the question.

This tablet has three modes: The laptop mode where you can open the kickstand and attach a Type Cover (sold separately) for when you need to do a lot of typing, the Tablet mode for ultra-portability, and the Studio Mode, where you can adjust the kickstand to a natural, perfectly tilted drawing and writing angle (Surface Pen stylus not included).

Microsoft claims that the Surface Go can run up to 9 hours before needing a recharge. For short bursts of tasks, you won’t have to plug it in every day. When used as a productivity machine, its small 27-watt hour battery will last you a whole day.

Sleek, slim, and powerful, the new 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go offers excellent bang for your buck. Its tablet-to-laptop versatility makes it easy for you to work and play on virtually anywhere. Get yours today on Walmart at a discounted price of $339.

