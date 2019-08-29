Microsoft has been making Windows software for decades, but unlike Apple, it took awhile for this company to cut its teeth on making hardware. Despite achieving nearly total market dominance in the world of computer operating systems, Microsoft didn’t try its hand at making actual PCs until relatively recently (even after achieving considerable success with its Xbox gaming consoles).

The wait definitely paid off: The Windows-powered Surface tablets and 2-in-1s have proven to be excellent machines, giving other long-standing PC makers like HP and Dell a serious run for their money. A couple of these featherweight Windows laptops are on sale right now ahead of Labor Day, so if you’ve been thinking about picking up a Microsoft Surface device for work, school, or just everyday use, then now’s a fine time.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 isn’t just the best Surface device, it’s also the best 2-in-1 we’ve ever used when paired with the Surface Type Cover keyboard. The Surface Pro 6 rivals other top hybrid laptops like the Dell XPS 13 and HP Spectre x360 13 thanks to its gorgeous touchscreen display, superb construction quality, and all-day battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 offers great performance, too, with its modern PC hardware that includes an Intel Core i5 CPU instead of the under-powered mobile processors you typically see on tablets and tablet-like devices like this. If you’re after the best 2-in-1 on the market, this is the one, and Amazon has it on sale right now for $699 after a $200 discount. Note that you’ll have to buy the Surface Type Cover keyboard separately, but you can grab the Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover bundle for about $90 more.

Microsoft Surface Go

The Microsoft Surface Go is the more budget-minded member of the Surface family, offering a fine moderately priced alternative to premium models like the Surface Pro 6 for those who want a more basic (and more affordable) machine for general daily use. Although it runs on pared-down hardware, the Surface Go still offers the excellent build quality, vibrant 10-inch 1200p touchscreen display, and great overall design as its more expensive siblings.

The Microsoft Surface Go rings in at just over half the price of the flagship-tier Surface Pro 6, and Amazon has it on sale right now for less than $400. You’ll have to grab the Surface Go Type Cover separately (a $75 add-on that’s well worth it), but a $96 discount brings the Surface Go table itself down to just $386 right now for a short time.

