Amazon’s Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 deal saves you $110 on a touchscreen laptop

Surface Laptop 2 Review
If you are in the market for a touchscreen laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is worth checking out. It offers features similar to some of the best laptops at a more affordable price. Amazon is making it even more budget-friendly by slashing $110 off its price. Grab this Microsoft Surface deal to save on a quality laptop.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage normally goes for $999. Amazon lets you get one at the discounted price of $889 today. You can even pay for it in 12 monthly installments when you apply for an Amazon.com Store Card. Stock for this touchscreen laptop is limited, so hurry and place your order now.

The 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is an excellent portable workstation for school or the office. At less than an inch thick and weighing only 2.96 pounds, this Windows 10 notebook easily fits into your backpack or shoulder bag. It also has an impressive battery life that can provide you with up to 14.5 hours of wireless use. That is enough juice for your regular use and your side hustle with some left for your entertainment after a productive day.

Working on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is an overall positive experience. Typing on its quiet keyboard feels comfortable and its screen’s 3:2 aspect ratio lets you scroll less. You also get touchscreen support with this 13.5-inch laptop. This allows you to use the Surface Pen (sold separately) to sketch or take notes directly on the screen. However, the lack of hinging ability in the screen may limit you when creative inspiration strikes while you are on the go.

Getting the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 also gives you the full Windows 10 Home experience. The innovative features you can enjoy with this touchscreen laptop include pen computing using Windows Ink and password-free facial recognition through Windows Hello.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 gives you the full traditional laptop experience enhanced by touchscreen support. Get yours on Amazon today at a discounted price of $889. Hurry and place your order now while this laptop deal is live.

