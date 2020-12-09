Holiday sales are in full swing and this is the best time of the year to shop for some must-have products. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is only $1,050 right now — that’s $330 off its original retail price of $1,380. This is one of the best Surface Pro deals live right now, so if you’ve been looking for an affordable, work-from-home device, this is the gadget for you. Buy it today before stocks run out.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 has a wide, 13.5-inch HD PixelSense display and holds up to 256 GB of storage. It’s also ultra-thin and light, weighing in below three pounds — perfect to carry during those long commutes. This laptop packs the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processor so you can run the most heavy-duty productivity apps without worrying about lags or freezes. There’s even an Instant On feature which let’s you immediately pick up where you left off without missing a beat. The added facial recognition software also means you can easily access your laptop without worrying about typing in a passcode. The all-day battery life is great, too — with 11.5 hours of productivity available on a single charge you’ll be able to work and play without your Surface laptop ever powering down.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 also features a front-facing HD webcam and Omnisonic speakers that support Dolby Audio. Whether you’re taking a vital work call or having a virtual happy hour with your friends, your Surface laptop will always keep you looking your best. The graphics are great, too. You can purchase a Surface Pen and easily edit videos and images on Photoshop or Lightroom with ease — your edits will never look better. There’s even both USB-A and USB-C ports available for added connectivity as well as 8 GB of RAM for easy multitasking so you can keep as many open tabs as you want.

With a powerful processor, a sleek design, and a crisp, high-resolution display, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a great purchase at its current discounted price of $1,050. There really isn’t a better time to invest in this laptop — especially if you’ve been holding out for a great laptop deal. Buy it today before you miss your chance!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations