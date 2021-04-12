There’s no shortage of laptop deals online if you know where to look, and if you try hard enough, you’ll enjoy significant savings on your preferred brand. This includes devices from Microsoft, which is a household name for computers. Our roundup of Surface Pro deals also lists offers for Microsoft Surface laptops, such as Staples’ $400 discount on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which lowers its price to $900 from its original price of $1,300.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is powered by the quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, which makes it powerful enough to run several apps at the same time for multitasking purposes without suffering from slowdowns and crashes. The laptop also comes with a 256GB solid-state drive for storage, which should be more than enough space for your important documents, and Omnisonic speakers hidden below the keyboard that deliver omnidirectional sound.

The laptop’s 13.5-inch PixelSense screen with 2256 x 1504 resolution provides crisp clarity and vibrant colors, which makes it ideal for your daily tasks for work or school and for catching up on your favorite shows from streaming services. Microsoft also promises up to 11.5 hours of battery life for the Surface Laptop 3, so you don’t have to worry about running out of juice if you need to use it while on the go.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is often compared with Apple’s MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13. Between the Surface Laptop 3 and MacBook Air, the Surface Laptop 3 offers more connectivity and better design. Between the Surface Laptop 3 and Dell XPS 13, the Surface Laptop 3 has a slightly larger display, and it’s easier to carry around.

If you need a reliable laptop that can keep up with your daily tasks, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 won’t fail you. Making the laptop an even more enticing option is Staples’ offer that slashes $400 off its original price of $1,300, bringing its price down to just $900. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, though, so if you’re sold on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 as your next companion, you should click on that Buy Now button immediately if you want to take advantage of the offer.

