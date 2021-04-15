  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap Best Buy just made the Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft does many things well, though perhaps none better than making laptops. Its Surface Laptop 3 series is among the best on the market — just check out these Surface Pro deals. Right now, at Best Buy, you can get a 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $600 off. At the same time, you can score $600 off a 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. Amazing — don’t let these deals get away.

13.5-Inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — $1,000, was $1,600

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is thin, sleek, and light — and yet it’s fast and powerful, with much better specs than you would expect in a laptop this size. The interior workings are impressive: It’s stacked with 10th-generation Intel Core processor and backed up by 8GB of RAM. The hard drive is accommodating as well, giving you 256GB to play with. Moreover, if you’re running low on storage space, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is equipped with USB-C, so you can transport files or back it up in no time at all. And the battery goes all day, lasting 11.5 hours. The touch technology is responsive, accurate, and a dream to navigate. Additionally, this laptop is super tight and light. It measures only 8.80 by 12.10 by 0.57 inches and weighs only 2.79 pounds. That’s a super-compact build for a machine that can handle all your work and personal computing. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is as versatile as it is sightly.

15-Inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — $1,100, was $1,700

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 is Microsoft’s attempt to compete with the more premium laptops out there, like Apple’s MacBook Air. While the screen’s bezels are a little wider than we’d like, the touch technology is fantastic. Under the hood, we find an AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor. Add to this 16GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state drive storage, and you have a laptop that’s ready to do the most active multitasking and handle the biggest apps right out of the box. The extra-large glass trackpad is excellent for scrolling, and the speakers have been embedded under the keyboard to provide more omnidirectional sound. Additionally, connectivity is a breeze with USB Type-A and Type-C ports. To top it all off, there’s a front-facing camera with 720p resolution for all your video calls. The battery life is also 11.5 hours, and it charges up to 80% in just one hour. For work, for home, for entertainment, the Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop has you covered. Finally, like its smaller cousin, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 is impressively light. At just 3.4 pounds, the Surface Laptop 3 is easy to carry.

