If you’re looking for a new Windows laptop, the Surface Pro options available in these Surface Pro deals offer some very attractive options. At the same time, over at Best Buy, you can score $200 off a 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 with touchscreen. It’s down to only $800, a huge drop from its regular price of $1,000, for a limited time only. Act now, and you can have a brand new Surface Laptop 3 for $800 — a fantastic deal.

You can put the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 in the same category as the Dell XPS 13, which is saying something. While Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 might not have the same power that Dell’s XPS contains, it looks just as good, and the touchscreen adds an element of fun, not to mention practicality, that is hard to contend with. And while what’s going on inside might not match up to the XPS or a MacBook, it’s still impressive and can absolutely take care of business (and some pleasure too).

While heavy gamers won’t be satisfied by this laptop’s power or graphics, your average user will enjoy the speed of the 10th-Generation Intel i5 Core processor, backed up by 8GB of RAM. It’s not the heftiest we’ve seen, but it’s still excellent for a laptop this size and more than enough to handle all your everyday work, streaming, and personal needs. The hard drive is roomy as well, giving you 128 GB of storage. Moreover, if you’re running low on storage space, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is equipped with USB-C, so you can transport files or back it up in no time at all (and yes, there’s also USB-A to accommodate older peripherals). The battery is fantastic too — it runs for 11.5 hours on a single charge, and you get 80% of that charge in just one hour.

Add to this the attractive and comfortable Alcantara material palm rest, and you have a laptop that you’ll love spending time with. The glass trackpad is 20% larger than the standard edition in this class, there’s dual far-field studio mics for the clearest calls, and specially designed Omnisonic speakers under the keyboard give you the best audio output. The touchscreen technology is responsive and accurate, and the size of the screen ensures that this laptop is super tight and light. It measures only 8.80 by 12.10 by 0.57 inches and weighs only 2.79 pounds. Compact and powerful, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is what you want for on the go.

It’s not often we see industry-leading laptops like the Surface Laptop 3 from Microsoft on sale for hundreds of dollars off. Right now, at Best Buy, you can get a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with touchscreen for only $800 — that’s $200 off its regular price of $1,000. Don’t let this amazon deal pass you by!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations