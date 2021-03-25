Yes, you read that correctly. Right now, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $400 off at Best Buy. It’s pretty hard to believe, so we’ll forgive you if you thought it might be an error — we considered the same thing. Among other amazing Surface Pro deals available right now, you can score a 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3, with touchscreen, for only $900 at Best Buy, down from its regular price of $1,300. That’s a massive discount on one of Microsoft’s very best laptops. Don’t miss out.

If you’re looking for a laptop that can compete with Apple’s MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 has many premium features that place it in the running. It will never have the overall cache of a MacBook, and it might not be able to support the same graphics as the Dell XPS 13, but it still looks — and more importantly, performs — like a highly dependable and versatile laptop within the same category.

Let’s go right to the guts, because they’re great. We’ll start with the processor, which is where this gizmo gets going. It’s packed with an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor, and that’s backed up by a whopping 8GB of RAM. Then, to top it all off, there’s 256GB of solid-state drive storage. That’s just a ton of room and power for the biggest apps, the newest games, and all the multitasking you can ask for.

The 13.5-inch Full HD touchscreen is immediately responsive and incredibly fun to play with. You’ll love how it will up your productivity by making arduous work assignments, like editing presentations, into easier, more navigable tasks. The bezels might be a little wider than we’d like, but the imagery is top notch, as is the sound, with Omnisonic speakers and enhanced dual far-field studio mics. On top of all this, there’s both USB-C and USB-A ports, 11.5 hours of battery life, a huge glass trackpad, and the entire laptop weighs less than 3 pounds. This is everything you need, in one of the most portable formats on the market.

It’s rare to find the versatility of the Surface Laptop 3 in a build as light and portable as this. It’s really an ideal device for all your on-the-go work and play. Right now, at Best Buy, it’s only $900. That’s $400 off its regular price of $1,300. Don’t waste any time in taking advantage of this deal; it’s not every day we see a laptop like this on sale for more than 30% off.

