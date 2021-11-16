If you’ve been scouring the internet for the best Black Friday deals on laptops, you wouldn’t want to miss this Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deal from Walmart. You wouldn’t have any trouble looking for Black Friday laptop deals, but not all of the offers are worth your time and money. For reliable and powerful devices, you should check out the available Surface Laptop deals that are filed under retailers’ Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals.

Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with the demanding tasks that you need to accomplish daily, is currently on sale from Best Buy. The retailer is offering the machine for $700, after a $200 discount to its original price of $900, in deal that may be too good for you to ignore.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, so you won’t be experiencing any slowdowns and crashes while you work. The 13.5-inch touchscreen with 3:2 aspect ratio makes the laptop very portable, while its 128GB SSD offers ample storage space to install all your essential software and files.

Microsoft promises all-day battery life for the Surface Laptop 4, and when it needs to recharge, Fast Charging technology gets the device from 0% to 80% in just an hour, so it will never be out of commission for long. If you are planning to engage in virtual meetings or attend online classes with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, there won’t be any trouble as it comes with a 720p HD camera and dual far-field Studio Mics.

If you need an upgrade for your laptop, it would be a wise investment to purchase the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. It’s a steal for its discounted price of $700 on Best Buy, which slashes its original price of $900 by $200. The deal could disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, now’s your chance to buy if for much cheaper than usual. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

