Surface Laptop 4 drops to $1,000 — save $300!

If you’re in the market for a new computing device, there are a lot of really great laptop deals to shop right now. And if you’re looking for something that brings touchscreen functionality to your daily computing, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a popular option. One of the best Surface Laptop deals you’ll come across is taking place at Best Buy right now, where you can get the Surface Laptop 4 for just $1,000. That’s a savings of $300 off its regular price of $1,300, and if you opt for in-store pickup, you can have your new Surface Laptop 4 as soon as today.

The popularity of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is no accident, as it combines the performance capabilities of a laptop with the functionality of a tablet. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, it’s so capable from a performance standpoint that it even provides some healthy competition for the Apple MacBook Pro, which you can read about in our Surface Laptop 4 15-inch vs. MacBook Pro 16-inch comparison. When you combine that sort of power with the touchscreen interface we’ve all come to love from using smartphones and tablets, you’re left with a device that sounds really impressive at just about any price point.

Some other things that make the Surface Laptop 4 such a great device to pounce on are its minimalist design, which looks great wherever you may need to do your computing, and battery life that lasts all day. And should you manage to run the battery dry while you’re on the go, the Surface Laptop 4 is able to charge back up to 80% battery capacity in just one hour, so you’ll never have to hang out near an outlet for too long. The Microsoft Surface lineup is full of great options, and if you’re undecided on whether this deal is the right one for you, explore our Surface Laptop Studio vs. Surface Laptop 4 and Microsoft Surface Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop comparisons.

But if you’re ready to call the Surface Laptop 4 your new computing device, hop over to Best Buy to claim your $300 savings while this deal lasts. This drops the price from $1,300 to just $1,000, and free shipping and in-store pickup are both available.

