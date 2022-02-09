  1. Deals
The Surface Laptop 4 just got a $320 discount

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with an abstract image on the screen.

If you’re taking a look at laptop deals in search for a new companion for work or school, it’s highly recommended that you check out Surface Laptop deals. The latest addition to the brand, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, is currently available from Best Buy with a $321 discount, for an affordable but powerful machine at just $979 from its original price of $1,300.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is capable of multitasking between several apps without any slowdowns and crashes because it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris XE Graphics. Working on the laptop is easy on the eyes with its 13.5-inch touchscreen featuring 2256 x 1504 resolution, and you’ve got ample space for your essential files and software with the 512GB SSD. The laptop is also equipped with a 720p camera and dual far-field Studio Mics, which will let you stand out whenever you’re in an online meeting.

One of the most overlooked characteristics of the best laptops is a long battery life, which is especially important if you’re always working while on the go. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 won’t disappoint with its battery that can last up to 17.5 hours on a single charge. If the battery gets depleted, the laptop’s Fast Charging feature can replenish itself up to 80% after just an hour of being plugged in.

For a reliable laptop that will be able to keep up with the most demanding tasks, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. It’s an even better option because of Best Buy’s $321 discount, which slashes its price to just $979 from its original price of $1,300. There’s no telling how long stocks will last, so you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

More Surface Laptop deals

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a steal with Best Buy’s discount, but if you want to check out offers for other configurations and models, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered some of the best Surface Laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now, not just from Best Buy but also from other retailers.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-Inch (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$800 $900
The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is here, bringing the great design of the Surface lineup along with solid hardware and superb build quality. more
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover (Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $930
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s. more
Buy at Walmart

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch 2-in-1 (Core i7, GTX 1050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,329 $1,999
With this 2-in-1, you really can have it all. You'll get all the speed and power that comes with a Core i7 processor and GTX graphics card with the portability of a tablet. more
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (12.4" Touchscreen, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$550 $700
There's no sacrificing power for portability with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. It has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a gorgeous 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. more
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover Keyboard (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$830 $1,030
The Surface Pro 7+ is light and versatile while still offering awesome performance. With the type cover bundled in with this deal, you get the functionality of a laptop and convenience of a tablet. more
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (14.4-Inch, Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,494 $1,600
There aren't many laptops quite like the weird and wonderful Surface Laptop Studio, which takes the 2-in-1 concept to a whole new level with its unique design and gorgeous 120Hz touchscreen. more
Buy at Amazon
