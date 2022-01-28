Surface Laptop 4 is $300 OFF at Best Buy — today only!

Whether you’re in search of laptop deals or something with touchscreen features more in line with those of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface lineup is a popular option, and one of the best Surface Pro deals and Surface Laptop deals you’ll come across is taking place at Best Buy right now. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is discounted an impressive $300 today, bringing the price down to $1,000 from its regular price of $1,300. This is a time sensitive deal, and the clock is ticking, so you’ll need to click over to Best Buy immediately to claim your new Surface Laptop before this amazing deal expires.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is an extremely popular laptop for several reasons, one of which is its crossover capabilities. It packs all of the power you could hope to get into a laptop — even making for some healthy competition for the Apple MacBook Pro, which you can read about in our Surface Laptop 4 15-inch vs. MacBook Pro 16-inch comparison — yet it also brings the touchscreen interface we’ve all come to love after more than a decade of using our touchscreen phones and tablets. As spec’d for this deal, the Surface Laptop 4 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor custom-made for the Microsoft Surface, and 8GB of RAM combines with a super fast solid-state drive to house and push all of the software you could hope for.

Some other things that make the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 such a great deal to pounce on are its minimalist design, which looks great wherever you may need to take your computing life, and battery life that lasts all day. And should you manage to mis-time your charge schedule and drain the Surface Laptop 4 while you’re out in the wild, it’s capable of charging back up to 80% capacity in only an hour, so you’ll never have to hang near an outlet for too long to get back to your life on the go. The Microsoft Surface lineup is full of great options, and if you’re undecided on whether this deal is spot on for you, explore our Surface Laptop Studio vs. Surface Laptop 4 and Microsoft Surface Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop comparisons.

If you’re ready to call the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 your new computing device, hop over to Best Buy quickly to claim this $300 savings. This deal drops the price from $1,300 all the way down to just $1,000, and the timer on this deal is continuing to count down, so act now to make this deal yours.

