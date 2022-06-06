Best Buy just cut the price of the Surface Laptop 4 by $300

Whether you’re a work-from-home employee looking for laptop deals, or a parent who’s browsing student laptop deals for your child who’s off to college, there’s one thing you have in common — you need a powerful and reliable device that will be able to keep up with even the most demanding tasks. If you don’t know where to begin your search, you might want to go with a trusted brand in the computing industry, such as Microsoft and its Surface Laptop brand. You can even enjoy a $300 discount from Best Buy for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which brings its price down to $900 from its sticker price of $1,200.

If you’re interested in Surface Laptop deals, you should aim to purchase the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is the line’s latest model. You’ll be able to breeze through your projects and assignments with its AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor and integrated AMD Radeon Vega 9 graphics, plus 16GB of RAM, which we recommend in our laptop buying guide if you’re planning to use intensive apps or create content. The device also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, battery life of up to 19 hours, and a Fast Charging feature that can replenish 80% of its battery after about an hour of being plugged in.

Everything you do on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, from making presentations to watching streaming content, is easy on the eyes because of its 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2256 x 1504 resolution. If you’re going to use the device for video calls, you’ll be loud and clear with its dual far-field Studio Mics that reduce background noise and 720p HD camera that transmits sharp video even in low-light conditions.

You can’t put a price on a device that won’t let you down during your daily activities, but you might as well enjoy a discount when you purchase the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. Best Buy is selling the machine for just $900, down $300 from its original price of $1,200. The deal may disappear any minute though, so you don’t have time to waste. If you’re already looking forward to buying the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for much cheaper than usual, finalize your purchase while the price cut is still online.

