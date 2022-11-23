Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft has elevated itself from a software company into one of the best laptop brands, and with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, it’s easy to see why. The 13.5-inch touchscreen will boost your productivity while maintaining portability, and the laptop will last through your whole day with its 18-hour battery life. The Surface Laptop 5 will be able to keep up with your daily workload with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most users. As a Microsoft machine, it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-installed on its 512GB SSD, so it’s ready to roll right after unboxing it.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, its predecessor, the changes in the latest model include updated specifications for improved performance, and a renewed focus on Intel processors over AMD chips. The differences between the designs of the two laptops are negligible, which is a good thing because the sleek look and the ultralight construction are part of what makes the Surface Laptop so popular.

