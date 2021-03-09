The Surface Laptop 3 is a powerful and portable laptop that’s always been a great value, and this week Best Buy has slashed the price even further. Once listed at $1,300, the 256GB model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 now goes for just $900, while the 128GB model drops from $1,000 to $800 in this generous sale from Best Buy. This even beats the Black Friday discount on this laptop.

This laptop comes with a gorgeous 13.5-inch Full HD touchscreen, a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor that makes multitasking a breeze, and 8GB of memory. It’s perfect for business use or for anyone who’s on-the-go, thanks to its portability and long battery life. It starts at 2.89 pounds and can provide up to 11.5 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, you can charge it up to 80% in just one hour.

You’ll be able to type comfortably and scroll easily with the large glass trackpad, or touch the screen directly. And when it comes time for those long office conference calls, your co-workers will hear you loud and clear. This laptop has dual far-field studio mics to accurately capture what you have to say during presentations. It’ll also easily pick up on your voice commands. And you can connect all your favorite devices with the USB Type-A and Type-C ports.

This isn’t the only Microsoft Surface deal around right now. We’re pretty good at finding the best savings, so be sure to check out our Surface Pro deals to see what’s available. And take a peek at our other laptop deals as well if you want to compare brands. But if this laptop meets your needs, you’ll just need to decide how much storage space you want in your solid state drive. The 256GB Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is reduced from $1,300 to $900 at Best Buy, saving you $400, while the 128GB Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 drops from $1,000 to $800. Shipping is free and financing offers are available for both. But this sale is not expected to last long, so you had better act fast if you want to grab one of these laptops at this incredibly appealing discount.

