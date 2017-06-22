Save up to $414 on Microsoft Surface 2-in-1 tablets and notebooks

Microsoft has just released the newest additions to its highly successful Surface family of laptops and 2-in-1 tablets, and deal-savvy techies will know that launches like this mean new promotional discounts and slashed prices on previous-generation devices. If you’ve been eyeballing one of these portable computers, then now’s a great time to score one. We’ve found some of the best Microsoft Surface deals currently available that can save you hundreds.

Microsoft Surface 3 128GB 10.8-inch tablet The Microsoft Surface 3 is an excellent entry-level option for those looking for a no-frills Windows tablet. This device boasts a 10.8-inch touchscreen display with a sharp HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,280, making it a great portable entertainment device. A quad-core Intel CPU and 4GB of RAM deliver plenty of juice for enjoying videos and light gaming, while 128GB of high-speed flash memory provides sufficient storage for your apps and files. The Microsoft Surface 3 tablet can be yours for just $360 from Amazon after a $40 discount. Note that this particular model does not come with a folding keyboard cover but you can grab one for $65 to $75. Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 3 64GB 12-inch tablet Moving up to the Microsoft Surface Pro series brings us to the Surface Pro 3 tablet, which features a larger 12-inch 2,160 x 1,440 touch display, and comes with a handy Surface Pen and built-in folding stand. This work-focused tablet comes loaded with the latest Windows 10 operating system, as well as a snappy Intel i3 1.5GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of flash storage. The Surface Pen makes the Surface Pro 3 ideal for graphic designers and other professionals who do visual work,. At only $480 on Amazon, this Windows tablet represents a solid 40 percent discount off of its normal price of $799. Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 128GB 12.3-inch 2-in-1 tablet The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is a true 2-in-1 notebook/tablet hybrid, and a serious portable work machine. With its sixth-generation Intel Core CPU and 4GB of RAM, this Surface Pro 4 delivers laptop-like performance. Its included folding keyboard cover completes the package, letting you use the tablet as an ultra-thin notebook PC. The vibrant 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen is great for both work and entertainment. The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 comes with 128GB of internal memory and is currently available for $649 from the Microsoft store after a limited-time $150 discount. Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 256GB 12.3-inch tablet If the Surface Pro 4 caught your eye but you’d like something with more internal storage, more processing power, and a Surface Pen instead of a keyboard, then the Surface Pro 4 256GB Tablet might be a better option. Sporting an Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, this tablet packs more horsepower than the previous model. That added power, combined with the included Surface Pen, makes this Surface Pro 4 ideal for more demanding graphical tasks and visual work. The Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 4 can be yours for $966 from Amazon after a tidy $333 discount. While this particular package does not come with a keyboard cover, you can purchase one separately. Amazon