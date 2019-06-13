Digital Trends
Amazon sale drops deals on Microsoft Surface laptops

Microsoft has been in the software game for decades, but, Xbox consoles aside, only in recent years has the tech giant dipped its toes into the hardware arena with its surprisingly great Surface devices. The Microsoft Surface lineup contains some great Windows tablets (a couple of which are on sale right now), but it also features a few unique lightweight ultrabooks like the Surface Laptop and Surface Book.

Despite an increasingly crowded market for ultrabooks and 2-in-1 laptops, these super-sleek Surface laptops have managed to leave their mark, cementing Microsoft’s foray into PC hardware design a largely successful one. A couple of updated models are on sale right now, too: Both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Book 2 are discounted on Amazon at the moment, with deals that can save you up to $300. If you’re in the market for a featherweight Windows laptop, read on:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Surface Laptop 2 Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Given how much laptop hardware has slimmed down over the past few years, it’s no surprise that featherweight “ultrabooks” like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 are quickly becoming the future of portable PCs. The MacBook Air arguably kickstarted this trend, but Apple is no longer the only game in town, and the Surface Laptop 2 is a solid alternative for Windows users. It has all the excellent build quality that we love about the Microsoft Surface series, right down to its beautiful 3:2 display, premium materials, 8th-gen Intel Core CPU, and generous battery life.

The Surface Laptop’s keyboard is especially great. This is particularly noteworthy as poor keyboards are a regular problem with these lightweight laptops. A 23% discount knocks the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 down to just $999 on Amazon right now, letting you score the Platinum grey model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $300 off.

Microsoft Surface Book 2

Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Whereas the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 has a more traditional laptop design, the Surface Book 2 falls squarely into the 2-in-1 hybrid category. Unlike most other 2-in-1s that feature a screen which rotates on a hinge to fold flat, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 gives you the option to separate the 13.5-inch display from the keyboard altogether for a truly tablet-like form (although you can also simply fold it back if you don’t want to detach the keyboard when you’re on the go).

It’s unique, but it works: The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is fantastic with superb build quality, and offers great performance with an all-day battery life to match. A $249 discount means you can grab this excellent 2-in-1 for $1,250 on Amazon right now.

