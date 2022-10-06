This Surface Laptop Go deal cuts over $100 off the price tag

It’s hard to beat the Microsoft Surface lineup of laptops and notebooks, especially regarding build quality and how thin they are, which doesn’t always tell the story of how powerful they are under the hood. The Microsoft Surface Go is a small laptop that’s about the size of a tablet but much more powerful, and there are even some great Surface laptop deals for it at Walmart, bringing its $569 retail price down to $450, so you save $119.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

In a sense, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is built as a Chromebook competitor at a slightly higher cost with generally better build quality. For example, you don’t experience any flex when typing like you might with cheaper notebooks and laptops of this size. Plus, the whole thing looks great with a lid made of aluminum and a body made of a composite resin which feels pretty nice. It’s also pretty light at 2.45 pounds and has an incredible 0.62-inch thickness, which is hard to beat outside of the MacBook Air.

What makes this one of the better laptop deals are the specs, which aren’t easy to find in a laptop with a 12.3-inch screen. For starters, you get a 10th-gen Intel i5-1035G1, which is a nice middle-of-the-road CPU that will give you more than enough power to do all your productivity tasks and then some. The 4GB of RAM is slightly on the lower end, but it should be enough to get by. What may be a dealbreaker for you is the minimal 64GB storage, which, if you think of it as a tablet, isn’t too bad; plus, you can always grab one of many external hard drive deals to supplement it.

Even with the smaller storage, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go still has some nice features, such as Windows Hello, Dolby Audio, and a touchscreen display, and you can grab it from Walmart for the reduced price of $450 — $199 off its regular $569 price. That said, if the Surface Laptop Go is a bit underwhelming for you but you still want a Surface laptop, there are some great Surface Pro deals to look at as an alternative.

