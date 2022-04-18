This Surface Laptop Go deal slashes $350 off the price tag

It’s not difficult to find laptop deals when you search online, but not all of these devices are worthy investments. If you want a reliable but affordable laptop, you might want to check out Surface Laptop deals, as Microsoft is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry. One of the offers you should consider is Best Buy’s $350 discount on a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, which brings its price down to just $550 from its original price of $900.

While rumors swirl that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will be unveiled soon, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go remains a perfectly capable machine that should be more than enough for work or school purposes, as well as for recreational activities such as watching streaming content and browsing social media. It’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, so it can handle everyday activities such as researching online, making presentations, multitasking between apps, and participating in virtual meetings. 8GB of RAM is the sweet spot for most, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, so you can expect the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go to serve as a trustworthy daily companion.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is equipped with a 12.4-inch touchscreen and a 256GB SSD for storage, with a battery that can last up to 13 hours on a single charge. It also has a fast-charging feature that restores up to 80% of its battery after just an hour of being plugged in. If you’re always on the go, this laptop won’t be a problem to carry around as it’s only 2.45 pounds.

Whether you’re a professional or a student, you need a laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily activities. You can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, especially since it’s on sale from Best Buy at $350 off, which pulls its price down to just $550 from its original price of $900. Stock may run out at any moment because of the device’s popularity, so you shouldn’t waste time if you want to avail the offer. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

