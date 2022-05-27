Right now, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is the place to go for great deals on a variety of different Microsoft Surface laptops. With deep discounts on all manner of Surface laptops including the Surface Pro, Surface Go, and more, there’s something for every budget. Read on while we take you through the highlights from Best Buy’s unofficial Microsoft Surface Memorial Day sale.

Microsoft Surface Memorial Day sale: Today’s best deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $500, was $700

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $600, was $930

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Microsoft Surface Pro X — $700, was $900

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 — $1,000, was $1,250

Why Buy:

Why Buy:

Thin and lightweight

Comfortable keyboard and trackpad

Good performance

Great battery life

One of the cheapest Memorial Day laptop deals around for this price range, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go offers a great mixture of features. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a 12.4-inch touchscreen with a 3:2 ratio so you get plenty of space to work on. Extensive battery life of up to 13 hours means you’re good to go all day long, while a full-size keyboard reinforces this laptop’s reputation as a good productivity-focused machine. It’s an ideal system for getting more done while on the move and with all the benefits of being lightweight and easy to carry around.

Why Buy:

Why Buy:

Great 2-in-1 design

Highly portable

Plenty of ports

Convenient kickstand

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a great way to combine the convenience of a tablet with the practicality of a laptop. One of the highlights of the Memorial Day sales, it gives you a full laptop with a keyboard before allowing you to switch over to tablet mode when needed. A 12.3-inch PixelSense display offers a great resolution of 2,736 x 1,824 while its Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of memory keep performance speedy enough for this price. You also get 128GB of SSD storage so you can store all your most valuable files. With plenty of ports including both USB-C and USB-A, as well as a useful front-facing 1080p camera for video calls, and 8MP rear-facing camera, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ offers up lots of convenience. It even has up to 15 hours of battery life.

Why Buy:

Why Buy:

Slim design

Good performance

Great battery life

Robust build

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a supremely stylish laptop. It offers an AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Aimed at anyone looking to be productive between multiple locations, it offers fantastic all-day battery life along with Fast Charging that means you get back up to 80% in about an hour. Its 13.5-inch screen looks great while remaining slimline in nature. Alongside that, you have a front-facing 720p HD camera and dual far-field studio mics so you’re always clearly seen and heard on video calls. It’s a great way to be productive.

Why Buy:

Why Buy:

Powerful performance for a tablet

All-day battery life

Great cameras for video calls

Lightweight design

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is designed to be as portable as possible. It has an all-day battery life along with fast-charging and built-in slim pen storage so you can get the absolute most done throughout your working day. Up to 15 hours of battery life is backed up by fast charging in no time so this Microsoft SQ1-powered machine with 8GB of memory never skips a beat. 128GB of SSD storage means plenty of room to store your important documents, too. A gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense display with 2,880 x 1,920 resolution is great for working or streaming your favorite content. There’s also a 5MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video along with a 10MP rear-facing camera with autofocus. Bundled in is a Surface Slim Pen 2 that’s Microsoft’s best performing pen so far. It’s truly a great way to be more creative on the move.

Why Buy:

Why Buy:

Gorgeous 120Hz display

Fantastic performance

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

Great Surface Pen Slim 2

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a worthy rival to the iPad Pro thanks to its exceptional performance. You get an Intel i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Including a convenient kickstand means you get all the power of a laptop while also being able to angle it like a tablet as needed. Besides coming with a Surface Signature Keyboard, it also has the Surface Slim Pen 2 which is a dream to sketch out designs. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports give you plenty of functionality while the display itself offers a remarkable refresh rate of 120Hz for silky-smooth performance. The ultimate Surface Pro right now, creatives will particularly love how versatile it is in supporting your work practices.

