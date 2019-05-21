Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface wireless noise-canceling headphones get a $100 price cut

William Hank
Microsoft Surface Headphones review
Some say silence is golden, and those who’ve used noise-canceling headphones are bound to agree. Brands like Bose and Sony have been putting out products for years, but among the newest noise-canceling options are the wireless Microsoft Surface headphones. If you’re seeking silence, head over to Amazon to pick up a pair now at a deeply discounted price of $250 — down from $350.

The Microsoft Surface series is well-known for its smart, sleek tablets and 2-in-1s but the Surface headphones are the company’s first foray into the noise-canceling audio world. At first look, the headphones look the part, with an ergonomic ear cup design and muted grey finish. First listen, though, is what counts with headphones, and Microsoft doesn’t disappoint here. Adjustable active noise cancellation technology puts you in control of your sound, letting you hear only some noise (for walking busy city streets safely) or no noise at all (for drowning the whole world out). On-ear dials allow for easily adjustable music volume and noise cancellation with a simple spin of the finger. Omnisonic Audio provides a crystal-clear listening experience, and the Surface headphones’ lightweight, breathable design means you might not even remember they’re on your ears.   

Intelligent audio assistants are everywhere these days, and the Surface headphones are no exception, with Microsoft Cortana built right in. Command Cortana to adjust volume, mute your microphone, skip songs, and more, with intuitive voice controls. Compatibility with Windows 10, iOs, Android, and MacOS makes pairing the Surface headphones with your phone or computer a breeze, with Cortana’s capabilities expanding to email checking, scheduling, and more. With a 15-hour battery life, you’ll likely want to power down long before your headphones do, but the fast charging feature has you covered anyway, enabling up to an hour of music after just five minutes of charge.

Microsoft’s late entry in the world of wireless noise-canceling wireless headphones may put it at a disadvantage (the Sony WH-1000XM3 still reigns supreme as far as we’re concerned), but it’s a strong first offering that has us excited for future models. Now at just $250, the Surface headphones are certainly worth a listen.

