The line between “laptop” and “tablet” has been getting a little fuzzier as of late, and this is due in no small part to the Microsoft Surface lineup. Microsoft was slower than other companies to get into the tablet game (understandable since it’s primarily a software company), but its 2-in-1 tablets have been a huge success, with the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 in particular earning a top spot as one of our strong favorites and it’s on sale for $111 off.

When it comes to the Microsoft Surface 6 vs the MacBook Pro it gives it a run for their money – which is pretty rare for a tablet – so if you’ve been shopping for a new 2-in-1 and don’t want to give up the convenience of Windows 10, then now might be the time. The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (minus the keyboard case – more on that later) just dropped to less than $800 on Amazon, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

Our review team praised the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for its great 12.3-inch HD touchscreen display, long-lasting battery life, snappy performance for multitasking, and surprisingly rugged build quality. Another of the main selling points for the Surface Pro 6 is that it runs on Windows, so if you already use and are familiar with Microsoft’s PC OS, you don’t need to re-learn a new operating system. You can keep using all your favorite Windows programs, too.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a fine tablet all on its own, but if you want to take its capabilities even further and really enjoy the 2-in-1 design, then consider spending a little extra on the Surface Type Cover. This is a folding case that doubles as a light keyboard for your tablet, effectively turning the Surface Pro 6 into a laptop. You can also pick up the Surface Pen stylus, which is a great accessory for artists, graphic designers, and others who use a touchscreen for that type of work.

Admittedly, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 can get a little expensive, but we have been seeing some very nice deals lately. This discounted model with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid state drive is on sale for just $789 on Amazon right now after a nice savings of $110, letting you score this solid Windows tablet for less than 800 bucks.

