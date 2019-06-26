Share

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching on July 15 and 16, bringing with it a deluge of deals on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and lots of other enticing items. Prime Day 2019 may still be a few weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from dropping prices on big-name brands in anticipation of the big day(s). Now, Amazon has dropped the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with type cover to just $1,000, for a nearly $300 discount. Begin your Prime Day prep by crossing this deeply discounted Surface Pro 6 off your shopping list early.

These days, 2-in-1 laptops are among the most popular mobile products, and Microsoft makes some of the best in the business, with its Surface Pro 6 being an especially outstanding option.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid here at Digital Trends due to its compact design, processing power, and high-performance features. One gripe we did have concerned the Surface Pro 6’s ability as a stand-alone tablet, but with the sturdy keyboard of the Surface type cover included in this Amazon deal, you won’t need to worry about that. This tenacious 2-in-1 boasts a sleek design, with a 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824 PixelSense 10-point toucsscreen, and rear- and front-facing cameras measuring 8.0 and 5.0 megapixels, respectively. Integrated microphones and stereo speakers provide a laptop-like audio experience in a tablet-sized package.

On the inside, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is powered by the venerable 8th Gen Intel Quad Core processors, with Windows 10 as its operating system, offering a higher level of flexibility than its Apple or Android counterparts. With 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid state drive, you get all the storage and performance users have come to expect from Microsoft’s Surface line of laptops and tablets. The four-cell lithium ion battery enables 13.5 hours per charge, so the perfectly portable Surface Pro 6 is unlikely to power down on you when you’re on the go.

2-in-1 laptops and tablets may still not be for everyone, but products like the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 are increasingly making believers out of many people. Now priced at $1,000 on Amazon, you might just find yourself not wanting to wait for Prime Day, and cashing in on this deal now.

Looking for more great stuff? Find early Prime Day deals, laptop deals, and more on our curated deals page.

