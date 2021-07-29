  1. Deals
Why this insane Surface Pro deal at Best Buy is perfect for back-to-school

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in tablet mode with someone using a stylus on it.

If you’re heading back to school soon, you want a good laptop to take with you. But what about if you also want a good tablet? We’ve got the perfect solution. Right now, at Best Buy, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch touchscreen for just $700, saving you $260 on the usual price. Because it’s a laptop with a touchscreen, you’re able to use it as a regular laptop and also in tablet mode for those times you want to get a bit more tactile or enjoy the full tablet experience. It’s the best of both worlds, meaning you get tremendous value for money rather than needing to buy two separate devices. You’ll need to be fast though as we can’t see this remaining the same price for long.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 had a slightly rocky beginning but since then, it’s gone from strength to strength. it’s so good these days, we’re able to compare the iPad Pro and the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 because they offer a similar tablet experience, but the Microsoft device has the edge of also being a laptop. For your money, you get an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. And then there’s the gorgeous 12.3-inch touchscreen.

The touchscreen is a dream to use and it’s further assisted by the fact the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is always ready for you thanks to Instant On functionality when you open the Type Cover. An all-day battery is a great help, too, so you can spend the day typing up notes or studying before relaxing in the evening without worrying about finding your charger. A kickstand means it’s ideally suited for relaxing and watching your favorite streaming shows or catching up on necessary study videos.

Other features include a built-in 1080p HD video webcam for taking calls and meetings, backed up by far-field Studio Mics, Dolby Audio sound, and HD cameras that automatically adjust to your lighting situation, whether you’re indoors or outside. Similarly, the touchscreen automatically adjusts to your lighting, saving you the effort of tweaking it yourself.

Everything about the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is well designed so it’s awesome as both a laptop and tablet, saving you the expense and space of needing to buy two devices. It’s sure to end up your favorite gadget, simply because it offers so much flexibility. It’s genuinely fun to use, too.

Right now, it’s just $700 saving you $260 on the usual price. You’ll need to be quick though; this price likely won’t last for long.

More Microsoft Surface Pro deals

We have plenty of other Microsoft Surface Pro deals as well as a look at all the best laptop deals and best tablet deals if you know exactly what you’re looking for. There’s sure to be something here to make your return to school a little more exciting.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB)

$1,399 $2,199
Load up for productivity and entertainment with this Microsoft Surface Laptop powerhouse. 8th generation Intel Core CPU, 16 GB Ram, and 512 GB of storage plus an all-day battery do the job.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,450 $1,599
The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$950 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,244 $1,499
With a Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, this mid-range Surface Laptop 3 hits the price-to-performance sweet spot.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,399 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon
