The new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $260 off right now on Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the latest detachable from Microsoft and improves upon one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market. The strong 10th-generation Intel performance and inclusion of a long-awaited USB-C port make the Surface Pro 7 more of a good thing when it comes to Microsoft’s flagship hybrid. There are few other changes from the previous version, the Surface Pro 6, but for those that have grown attached to the hybrid, the Surface Pro 7 is a must-have.

Featuring a sharp display, decent amount of power, and an optional Type Cover keyboard, the Surface Pro 7 is one of the best laptops you can buy if you are in the market for a detachable. The Surface Pro 7 features the Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Much like its predecessors, the Surface Pro 7 is a tablet that transforms into a laptop by utilizing a rear-facing kickstand and above-mentioned optional Signature Type Cover keyboard. The kickstand rotates from 0 to 165 degrees so you can prop it up for laptop use or tilt it to accommodate not taking or drawing. Speaking of drawing, the optional Surface Pen attaches magnetically to the side of the table, which is convenient.

Though a bit top-heavy when used as a laptop, the size (12.8 x 2.68 x 9.21 inches) and weight (1.70 pounds) of the Surface Pro 7 makes it ideal for travel and throwing in any size bag on the go. The Surface Pro 7 comes with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays and accessories. With a battery life of up to 10.5 hours and the ability to go from empty to about 80% charged in just over an hour, the Surface Pro 7 is excellent for travel. The screen size is 12.3 inches, with a max screen resolution of 2,736 x 1,824 pixels.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, laptop, or 2-in-1, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 should definitely be on your list of items to check out. If you are familiar with the previous versions of the Surface Pro, you will be happy to know that Microsoft has improved upon the older versions while not changing the things that you have grown to love.

