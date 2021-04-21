Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today!

Microsoft has found the perfect balance between laptop and tablet with its Surface Pro series, and you can take advantage with these Surface Pro deals. At Best Buy, they are practically giving away the latest 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, with a deal that gives you $360 off. You get the latest Surface Pro 7 for only $599, down from its regular price of $959 — those are incredible savings, but you’ll have to act fast.

The Surface Pro 7 ranks up there with the best tablets, but when we see it with the type cover included, the offer becomes something else entirely — something better. More and more powerful tablets like the Surface Pro 7 and iPad are taking over from laptops for many of our everyday tasks at work and at home. While a tablet may not be able to compete with a laptop in overall features, it still has impressive essential elements, which are arguably more important, like a fast processor, sizable hard drive, fantastic screen, and USB-C connection.

For this latest Surface Pro 7, Microsoft has powered it with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor and then backed that up with 4GB RAM and 128 SSD storage. That’s plenty of horsepower to take care of all your daily tasks, whether it’s creating projects for work, or just kicking back on the couch with Amazon Prime Video. The Surface Pro 7 is fantastic on video calls too; with a 1080p HD video camera, comfortably set at the top of the screen, you’re totally covered for all your Zoom, Skype, and video chats. Also, for this version, Microsoft has added a USB-C connection (it’s got a USB-A, too), so all your file transfers, not to mention its charging, can be lightning fast. Though with 10.5 hours of battery, you won’t need to worry about charging throughout your entire waking day.

And we haven’t even talked about the screen! The Surface Pro 7 boasts the high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense Display which presents images and video in rarely achieved realistic quality that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. The touchscreen is immediately responsive, which not only makes work easier but is fantastic for web browsing and scrolling through streaming content.

It’s hard to find a machine as versatile as the Surface Pro 7. With the Type Cover attached, you have the most effective basic office setup one can imagine — and it travels easily. Seconds later, the Surface Pro 7 can become your entertainment center, home computer, or smart home hub. Add a Smart Pen and it becomes your creative hub, too. There’s really nothing like it.

There’s never been a better time to reinvent your approach to home and work computing, and there’s an amazing opportunity to do it with a Surface Pro 7. Right now, it’s down to $599 at Best Buy. That’s $360 off the regular price of $959. Don’t let this awesome deal get away.

