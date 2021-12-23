The Surface Pro 7 is a great laptop and tablet, but its steep price tends to have people looking for Surface Pro deals wherever they can find them. Thankfully, Best Buy has a massive deal today, reducing the price of the Surface Pro 7 by a whopping $500, down to $700 from $1,200. As you can see, it’s a pretty considerable reduction, so if you’re interested, you need to grab it quick.

If you’re not familiar with the Surface Pro 7, it might seem at first glance to be geared toward designers and people who might need the ability to sketch with a stylus. The truth is, though, that due to its versatility — being pretty mobile while having some hefty specs — it’s a great all-around computer for any type of work and general use. It comes with a 10th-generation Intel i5 processor and 256GB of internal SSD storage, which is more than enough given how most people stream media these days. It also has 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough unless you like to keep 50 tabs open at a time, in which case, don’t do that!

Of course, the Surface Pro lineup is probably best known for its fancy touchscreen. On the Pro 7, you get a 12.3-inch screen with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 and, of course, PixelSense, Microsoft’s own fancy screen resolution, and touch-capability tech. Also, it’s important to note that there’s no GPU on the Pro 7, so you may want to look for an alternative laptop deal if you want to play graphically-intensive games. Besides that, you get around 13-hours of battery lifetime, although expect it to be shorter if you stream a lot, which shouldn’t be too much of an issue since its fast charging can hit 80% in under an hour.

All in all, the Surface Pro 7 is a great tablet and laptop combo, and if you’re a student, the $500 you’re getting off the list price of $1,200 is probably one of the better student laptop deals you’re going to find out there. You might also want to check out some of the best surface pro accessories to get with your new or existing Pro. Otherwise, take a look at our top picks for the best laptops in 2021.

