The Surface Pro 7 is $153 cheaper at Amazon for Presidents Day

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - 12.3 Touch Screen - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD

If you’re on a budget and are looking for a go-anywhere computing device, there are a lot of great student laptop deals and laptop deals to pounce on right now, especially during Presidents Day sales. If you’re also in search of something with touchscreen functionality, we’ve tracked down one of the best Surface Pro deals you’ll come across. The Surface Pro 7 is seeing a nice $153 discount at Amazon today, which takes its price all the way down to $746 from $899. This includes some impressive, high-end internal specs that can power any app you throw at it, making it a great choice for users that range from students to professionals, from kids to content creators.

The Surface Pro 7 is Microsoft’s way of packing the power of a laptop into a device with the touchscreen interactivity of a tablet. Perfect for creating professional documents, taking notes in class, enjoying a movie on the couch, or creating content for your website, the Surface Pro 7 fits right into any workflow. It offers battery life that lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge, and can reach an 80% charge in just under an hour of plug-in time. If you’re somebody who lives a life on the go, or just likes to settle in with some work at the coffee shop, the Surface Pro 7 makes the perfect accompaniment.

One of the most enticing characteristics of the Surface Pro 7 is its versatility. It makes its case as an all-purpose mobile computing device first with its immersive, 12.3-inch touchscreen, but it also sports the power of an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive. All of this is plenty of power for just about any workflow or binge-watching session. A quality 1080p webcam makes the Surface Pro 7 a great option for remote workers who have lots of video meetings, and all in all, its feature set sits nicely among the rest of the Microsoft Surface lineup. If you aren’t sure if the Surface Pro 7 fits your needs, you can check out our Surface Pro 8 vs. Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7 comparison.

An impressive deal even at its regular price, the Surface Pro 7 is a must-have with this $153 discount at Amazon. It’s currently marked all the way down to just $746 from its regular price of $899. Click over to Amazon to claim yours now.

