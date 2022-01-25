Best Buy slashes $600 off the Surface Pro 7 price today

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, you should definitely consider getting a 2-in-1 device. These versatile computers function as both a laptop and tablet, so you can do everything from taking notes on the touchscreen to writing papers with a keyboard. For supercharging your productivity, you can’t go wrong with picking up Surface Pro deals, which are some of the best Windows tablets available on the market. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for great Surface laptop deals, like this one at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy for just $1,300, which is a massive $600 off the standard $1,900. Keep reading to find out why that’s an absolute steal of a price for this premium device.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a slick daily driver that does everything incredibly well. In our Surface Pro 7 review, we said that it provided “a solid 2-in-1 experience” because of its gorgeous screen, durable chassis, and top-notch accessory support. This particular model comes with top-end specs such as a 10th-generation Intel Core i7, 16GB of speedy RAM, and a sizable 512GB solid-state drive. The combination of a fast processor and a ton of RAM means this laptop will run pretty much anything you throw at it, from dozens of tabs in Chrome to creative software like Photoshop. You also get plenty of space to store all your files, apps, and videos.

It’s also got a beautiful 12.3-inch touch display that’s excellent for content consumption and automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. You’ll love watching movies, TV shows, and YouTube videos on the go. The screen also has a 3:2 aspect ratio, which lets you fit even more things on display at a time. That’s perfect if you constantly need to multitask and view two windows side by side. The battery life is also fantastic, with excellent standby time and fast charging if you need to top it up in a pinch. The Surface Pro 7 is also an ideal companion for virtual work, with a 1080p HD video webcam and excellent onboard microphones for hopping into video calls.

If this sounds like the perfect 2-in-1 device for you, there’s no time to waste. Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for just $1,300, which is a whopping $600 off the regular price of $1,900. That’s an unbeatable price if you get it right now. You should hurry though – this deal could end at any time! Hit that Buy Now button below and upgrade your on-the-go computing experience today.

