Microsoft Surface Pro 7 down to just $600 for Labor Day — save $360

Can’t decide between a traditional tablet or a notebook? Now you won’t have to. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, a stylish 2-in-1 device, is currently on sale for just $600 on Best Buy. This is currently one of the best Surface Pro deals right now, and Labor Day might be the right time for you to invest in one, especially if you’re looking for a convertible laptop.

This 12.3-inch 2-in-1 offers laptop-to-tablet versatility while also being extremely light. If you’re a back-to-schooler or just someone who doesn’t want to lug a heavy laptop around, the Surface Pro 7 is perfect for you. Like its predecessors, the gadget boasts a sleek build and a high-resolution display but also comes with a USB-C port allowing for additional connectivity. The newest version carries Intel’s newest core processor to help you multitask, watch the newest movies, or play your favorite game without any glitches or interruptions. If you’re worried about the battery life sustaining a long workday, you won’t have to. The Surface Pro 7 has a battery life of over 10 hours so you can easily get through a tiresome workday or more than a couple of lectures in college.

If you need another reason to invest in the Surface Pro 7, you’ll be happy to know that the Type Cover keyboard is included in the deal. Usually sold separately, this detachable keyboard allows for a pleasant typing experience and even offers backlighting, so you won’t have to worry about typing in the dark. The Type Cover keyboard also doubles as both a kickstand and a protective case. The kickstand allows you to recline the screen at any inclination you want, easily going from a mini Tv to a notepad in a matter of seconds. There isn’t any hassle trying to attach the keyboard to your Surface Pro 7; simply connect the keyboard to the bottom of your device and it will attach magnetically.

Usually priced at $960, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is only $600 right now as part of Best Buy’s Labor Day sale. Its portability coupled with a faster processor and included keyboard make the Surface Pro 7 one of the best Labor Day sales out there right now. Grab it before the stock runs out.

