Save big on a Surface Pro 7 with this early Prime Day deal

It’s not quite Prime Day — we’re still a week away — but we’re starting to see some early Prime Day deals on great tech, like tablets, to go along with these Microsoft Surface Pro deals. In fact, Amazon is trying to get ahead of its own big sales day by letting your save big on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with touchscreen. Right now, it’s just $745, which is a significant $154 off its regular price of $899. The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets on the market — don’t miss out on this chance to get yours.

When our reviewers took a look at the Surface Pro 7, they decided that its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections put it in a different class of tablets altogether. Add a type cover to the Surface Pro 7 and those features make it into a potential replacement for a laptop for everyday tasks, both at work and at home. If you’re looking for a powerful tablet (for much less money than an iPad) that can supplement, or even replace your laptop, consider the Surface Pro 7. Especially at this price.

Something you’ll greatly appreciate in the Surface Pro 7 is its phenomenal screen. It’s got a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display which shows you realistic images and video unmatched in other tablets, and it carries advanced tech that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. The touchscreen is immediately responsive, which not only makes work easier, and adds a tactile element, but is fantastic for web browsing and streaming content.

Under the hood, you have some real power, namely a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, backed up with 8GB RAM and 128 SSD storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. The Surface Pro 7 is as ideal for creating a work presentation — using powerful design software — as it is for kicking back in bed to watch your favorite shows on Hulu or HBO Max. And with video calls being such a huge part of our work and social lives, there’s a 1080p HD video camera, comfortably set at the top of the screen, so you’re all set for Zoom and other video communication. Also, the addition of a USB-C connection to this edition of the Surface Pro means lighting fast transfers, as well as charging, on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides.

It’s hard to find a machine as versatile as the Surface Pro 7. Take advantage of this early Prime Day deal and you can score $154 off a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Right now, it’s down to $745, which is a massive drop from its regular price of $899. Don’t sleep on this deal.

