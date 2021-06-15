  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save big on a Surface Pro 7 with this early Prime Day deal

By
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday 2020 deal
Best Buy/Microsoft

It’s not quite Prime Day — we’re still a week away — but we’re starting to see some early Prime Day deals on great tech, like tablets, to go along with these Microsoft Surface Pro deals. In fact, Amazon is trying to get ahead of its own big sales day by letting your save big on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with touchscreen. Right now, it’s just $745, which is a significant $154 off its regular price of $899. The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets on the market — don’t miss out on this chance to get yours.

When our reviewers took a look at the Surface Pro 7, they decided that its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections put it in a different class of tablets altogether. Add a type cover to the Surface Pro 7 and those features make it into a potential replacement for a laptop for everyday tasks, both at work and at home. If you’re looking for a powerful tablet (for much less money than an iPad) that can supplement, or even replace your laptop, consider the Surface Pro 7. Especially at this price.

Something you’ll greatly appreciate in the Surface Pro 7 is its phenomenal screen. It’s got a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display which shows you realistic images and video unmatched in other tablets, and it carries advanced tech that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. The touchscreen is immediately responsive, which not only makes work easier, and adds a tactile element, but is fantastic for web browsing and streaming content.

Under the hood, you have some real power, namely a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, backed up with 8GB RAM and 128 SSD storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. The Surface Pro 7 is as ideal for creating a work presentation — using powerful design software — as it is for kicking back in bed to watch your favorite shows on Hulu or HBO Max. And with video calls being such a huge part of our work and social lives, there’s a 1080p HD video camera, comfortably set at the top of the screen, so you’re all set for Zoom and other video communication. Also, the addition of a USB-C connection to this edition of the Surface Pro means lighting fast transfers, as well as charging, on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides.

It’s hard to find a machine as versatile as the Surface Pro 7. Take advantage of this early Prime Day deal and you can score $154 off a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Right now, it’s down to $745, which is a massive drop from its regular price of $899. Don’t sleep on this deal.

More Microsoft Surface Deals

Looking for some other Microsoft Surface options? Check these out:
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$799 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$698 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touchscreen (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$650 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD), Matte Black

$1,175 $1,599
The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

$1,600 $2,000
Sleek and lightweight, this Surface Laptop 3 boasts an all-day battery life and 80% power within an hour of charging, making it a perfect laptop for busy professionals.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,370 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day camera deals 2021: What to expect

Nikon Z5 Review

Best Prime Day iPhone Deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 iPhone Deals

Best Prime Day smart lock deals 2021: What to expect

level touch smart lock tap nfc new specs price

Best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals 2021: What to expect

logiech ergo k860 review keyboard logitehc 09

Best Prime Day smart doorbell deals 2021: What to expect

best labor day smart home deals 2020 ring video doorbell gen 2 and mail person 1200x9999

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2021: What to expect

nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals 2021: What to expect

air fryer deals instant vortex black decker philips amazon 4 in 1

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals 2021: What to expect

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day wireless mouse deals 2021: What to expect

best prime day wireless mouse deals

Best Prime Day treadmill deals 2021: What to expect

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

Best Prime Day Tablet Deals 2021: What to expect

black friday tablet deals

Best Prime Day Speaker Deals 2021: What to Expect

best of ces 2019 klipsch reference wireless wisa home theater system

Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals 2021: What to expect

Bose Soundbar 700