There’s no shortage of tablet deals online, but not all of these offers will let you enjoy significant savings. If you want to enjoy a discount on a reliable device, you might want to check out the Surface Pro deals for Microsoft’s tablets. Fortunately for you, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is currently $300 off as part of the available Staples deals, bringing its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,500.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 offers powerful performance with the quad-core, 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which means that you won’t experience any slowdowns when launching apps and switching between them. If you’re planning to use the tablet for videoconferencing, it’s more than capable of providing a smooth experience with its 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p Full HD video and dual far-field Studio Mics.

The tablet features a 12.3-inch multi-touch PixelSense display with 2736 x 1824 resolution, for vivid colors and amazing clarity on whatever’s on your screen, with USB-A and USB-C ports for connectivity options. Microsoft promises up to 10.5 hours of battery life for the device, with the ability to go from zero to 80% after just over an hour of charging.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the best Windows tablet in Digital Trends’ best tablets for 2021, primarily because it’s a 2-in-1 device that can also function as a laptop with the purchase of accessories such as the Type Cover, a protective case that also serves as a keyboard, and the Surface Pen, a stylus that’s designed for Windows 10. With the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, you’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of owning a tablet and a laptop with just one device.

If you’re on the hunt for a new tablet, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which also has the potential to function as a laptop if you’re willing to spend on some accessories. You don’t have to pay full price for the device though, as Staples is currently offering a $300 discount on the tablet to lower its price to $1,200, from its original price of $1,500. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, so if you want to buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at 20% off, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

