For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals to equip their children for the new school year, you should specifically be looking at student laptop deals for the perfect balance of reliability and affordability. It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the currently available Staples laptop deals, which include Surface Pro deals such as this $200 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that lowers the device’s price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,200.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powered by the quad-core, 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, which makes it more than capable of handling the usual tasks for school such as doing online research, creating reports, and making presentations. It also comes with a 256GB SSD, for ample space to install essential software and store important documents, with a battery life of up to 10.5 hours that can be recharged to about 80% with just over an hour of being plugged in.

With its high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense display, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 functions as well as a tablet, but it’s under Digital Trends’ best laptops as the best 2-in-1 device. It can transform into a laptop with the separately sold Type Cover, which doubles as protection for the screen when it’s closed. Students will appreciate the device’s versatility as they can switch between its forms to whichever is needed for the situation.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will be able to keep up with any student’s daily tasks, while also providing entertainment options for times of rest and recreation. It’s currently sold on Staples at $200 off, bringing the 2-in-1 device’s price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling how long the offer will last though, so if you think the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the best fit for your child’s needs, you shouldn’t hold back on clicking that Buy Now button.

