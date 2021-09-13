  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Staples right now

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in laptop form through the attached Type Cover.

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals to equip their children for the new school year, you should specifically be looking at student laptop deals for the perfect balance of reliability and affordability. It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the currently available Staples laptop deals, which include Surface Pro deals such as this $200 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that lowers the device’s price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,200.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powered by the quad-core, 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, which makes it more than capable of handling the usual tasks for school such as doing online research, creating reports, and making presentations. It also comes with a 256GB SSD, for ample space to install essential software and store important documents, with a battery life of up to 10.5 hours that can be recharged to about 80% with just over an hour of being plugged in.

With its high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense display, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 functions as well as a tablet, but it’s under Digital Trends’ best laptops as the best 2-in-1 device. It can transform into a laptop with the separately sold Type Cover, which doubles as protection for the screen when it’s closed. Students will appreciate the device’s versatility as they can switch between its forms to whichever is needed for the situation.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will be able to keep up with any student’s daily tasks, while also providing entertainment options for times of rest and recreation. It’s currently sold on Staples at $200 off, bringing the 2-in-1 device’s price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling how long the offer will last though, so if you think the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the best fit for your child’s needs, you shouldn’t hold back on clicking that Buy Now button.

More Surface Pro deals

Students will greatly benefit from owning the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, but you might want to look at other Surface Pro deals for comparison’s sake. To help you with your decision on what device to buy for your child, we’ve rounded up some of the best Surface Pro deals that are currently available for you to shop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse

$45 $153
Complete your mobile work setup with the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. Buy two for even cheaper, and you can have one for your home office and your travels.
Buy at Walmart

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$590 $634
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle

$619 $669
This Microsoft Surface Go 2 bundle gets you a high-end and compact tablet, keyboard accessory, and an Office 365 subscription at a bargain.
Buy at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) + Type Cover Keyboard

$795 $1,030
If you want the Type Cover Keyboard along with some boosted power and storage, this is a nice deal on the latest Surface Pro 7 with better specs than the entry-level model.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD) + Free Sleeve Case

$400 $470
If you just need a basic Windows-powered tablet as an alternative to the iPad, then the Surface Go 2 is the one for you.
Buy at Microsoft
